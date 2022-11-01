Read full article on original website
NFL roundup: New York Jets shock Buffalo Bills despite camera mishap
The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a shock 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game tied at 17, the Jets got...
SkyCam died and it delayed Bills-Jets for over 10 minutes
SkyCam filmed its last play in MetLife on Sunday afternoon. Rest in peace. Delays in some sports are more common than others. Baseball games are delayed by weather all the time, same with motorsports. Then there are sports with weird delays, like unexplained wet courts in the NBA. Save for...
No surprises on Miami Dolphins inactive list for Bears game
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have any surprise inactives for today’s game against the Chicago Bears, unlike last week when Eric Rowe made the list. Today, the Dolphins will have Rowe on the field. They will also have Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips who were on this week’s injury report.
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win. Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game. His performance ensured the Bears (3-6) had a chance late. They got the ball on their 28 after Miami punted with just under three minutes remaining. But on fourth-and-10 at the 42, Fields threw an incomplete pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, sealing Chicago’s fifth loss in six games.
