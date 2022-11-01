Read full article on original website
Related
1 in 10 Seniors Has Dementia—Here’s Why That Matters Even If You’re in Your 20s, 30s, or 40s
As a nation, the United States is relatively young compared to other countries. But as a population, America is aging—by 2040, about one in five U.S. adults will be age 65 or older, according to the Urban Institue. What’s more, the number of Americans who are age 65+ is expected to nearly double over the next 40 years, from 58 million (2018) to an estimated 95 million by 2060, based on U.S. Population Reference Bureau projections.
30 Thoughtful, Expert-Approved Gift Ideas for Loved Ones Who Have Diabetes
Whether you realize it or not, you probably know someone—maybe even a loved one—who has diabetes. This chronic health condition occurs when your pancreas either stops making insulin (type 1 diabetes) or you experience changes that make it difficult for your body to produce enough insulin and to use it properly (type 2 diabetes). In either case, the result is too-high blood sugar levels that can affect your health in a number of different ways.
Trying To Get Pregnant? Reproductive Health Experts Say These Workout Tweaks Can Optimize Fertility
When you’re trying to start a family, there are many ways to look after your reproductive health. Among the most useful lifestyle changes is switching up your exercise routine. A large body of research shows that working out regularly can significantly impact fertility. For example, a systematic review of...
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0