As a nation, the United States is relatively young compared to other countries. But as a population, America is aging—by 2040, about one in five U.S. adults will be age 65 or older, according to the Urban Institue. What’s more, the number of Americans who are age 65+ is expected to nearly double over the next 40 years, from 58 million (2018) to an estimated 95 million by 2060, based on U.S. Population Reference Bureau projections.

16 HOURS AGO