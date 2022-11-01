Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
McNab dies at 70, was 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee
Forward, broadcaster diagnosed with cancer last August, 11th in Bruins history in goals. Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche who played 14 NHL seasons as a forward, died Sunday. He was 70. "The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab,"...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Florida
The Ducks are back on home ice and looking to cap a busy week of hockey with consecutive wins, tonight hosting the Florida Panthers on Native American Heritage Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
NHL
The Backcheck: A big third period bounce back
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps the Lightning's 5-3 victory over the Sabres. "It's Saturday night. You better enjoy it." That was Brandon Hagel's advice for 24-year-old, rookie defenseman Nick Perbix, who recorded the game-winning goal on Saturday night when he found the back of the net for the first time in his NHL career.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Red Wings place Zadina on injured reserve
Orlov day to day for Capitals; Chytil returns for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Filip Zadina was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained when he was hit...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Bruins
BLUES Another game, another similar result for the St. Louis Blues. The team, which had some time for self-reflection and a closed door meeting with General Manager Doug Armstrong to sort things out, still struggled in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their last game. "It's tough,"...
NHL
Anderson to have hearing for actions in Canadiens game
Forward facing discipline for for boarding against Golden Knights defenseman Pietrangelo. Josh Anderson will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Montreal Canadiens forward is facing discipline for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred at 10:08 of the third period in...
NHL
Coyotes Stun Caps, 3-2
Washington's losing streak stretched to four straight (0-2-2) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, spoiling what should have been a joyous night in which Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to move ahead of Gordie Howe (786) for the NHL record for most goals with a single franchise. But Arizona winger Nick Ritchie had other ideas, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal less than 10 minutes apart in the third period to hand the Caps a stunning 3-2 setback.
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Tanev's late goal helps Kraken hand Penguins seventh straight loss
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Tanev scored with 3:39 remaining in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight loss with a 3-2 win at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Tanev, who played for Pittsburgh from 2019-2021, scored with a wrist shot in the slot off...
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Opening season-long homestand, Caps seek to spark offense, inserting Milano into lineup for first time, they also claim Aube-Kubel off waivers, more. Get Myself To Saturday - Back in town for a season-long four-game homestand after a couple of weeks of wandering the continent with the odd one-game homestand sprinkled in, the Capitals are seeking to shake off a three-game slide (0-1-2) when they host the Arizona Coyotes in the opener of that homestand on Saturday night. Tonight's tilt with the Yotes is the Caps' sixth home game this season - they're 3-1-1 here - and the third Saturday night home date of the still young campaign.
