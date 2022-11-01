There was a time in the not-too-distant past when your highlighter needed to blind astronauts on the ISS, your eyebrows needed to look like they were computer generated, and your eyelashes needed to look like they could crawl away in order to be considered a beauty devotee. Eyelash extensions, in particular, were everywhere, with maximalist all-over length and volume being key. But post-pandemic, aesthetics have required less maintenance and emphasized skin care and wellness above all, with lashes taking on a more natural look. So for some top makeup artists and experts, false lashes have fallen out of fashion, while others are simply embracing the falsie's subtle era.

