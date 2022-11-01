Read full article on original website
Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look
Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
POV: You're Seeing Totême's Scarf Jacket Everywhere
Where were you when you first laid eyes on Totême's scarf jacket? Was it during a commute in New York or London? Was it scrolling TikTok with one of 208,000-plus other users, who've all watched videos tagged with the coat? Or, like me, was it at fashion week last February, where every other showgoer was seen wearing it?
Taylor Swift Reacts to Friend Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline. Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years...
Are Lash Extensions Out? Makeup Artists Weigh In
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when your highlighter needed to blind astronauts on the ISS, your eyebrows needed to look like they were computer generated, and your eyelashes needed to look like they could crawl away in order to be considered a beauty devotee. Eyelash extensions, in particular, were everywhere, with maximalist all-over length and volume being key. But post-pandemic, aesthetics have required less maintenance and emphasized skin care and wellness above all, with lashes taking on a more natural look. So for some top makeup artists and experts, false lashes have fallen out of fashion, while others are simply embracing the falsie's subtle era.
20 of the Best Podcasts to Download Now
The podcasting craze shows no signs of slowing down. While the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic gave podcasts a huge boost, almost 40 percent of Americans are still streaming them monthly in 2022. If anything, the podcasting market has become somewhat overwhelming, especially for those looking to call themselves new listeners. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork and created a definitive list of podcasts that will fulfill your audio fix. Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or pop culture fanatic, here are 20 of the best options to stream now.
What Does the Right to Choose Mean in a Post-Roe World?
I Know What’s Best for You: Stories on Reproductive Freedom, edited by Shelly Oria, is a direct response to the reproductive freedom crisis in this country. A multi-genre collection from 28 writers and artists, the book is an enormous range of experiences and identities. There’s no single valid way to summarize this crisis. But one approach is through the wide-ranging works of art—fiction, nonfiction, poetry, photography, comics, plays—that appear in the book. Here, Oria and contributing essayist Onnesha Roychoudhuri speak on why that matters.
Inside the Luxurious Filming Location of The White Lotus Season 2
White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) With HBO Max’s The White Lotus, you'll likely come for the paradisiacal backdrop and stay for the debauchery. But you may also want to stay at the show's scenic hot-spots for real—particularly the Italian coastal towns featured throughout its newly premiered Season 2.
Sarah Jessica Parker rewears Carrie's iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in 'And Just Like That'
The filming for the second series of And Just Like That is now well underway, and pictures have started coming in from the New York set – including new shots of Sarah Jessica Parker rewearing Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding dress. The actress was seen on the steps of her...
The Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris for Her 67th Birthday
Kris Jenner received the ultimate tribute for her 68th birthday. The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the matriarch's birthday last night, with a costume party comprised of some of Kris' best-known looks over the years. For the intimate dinner, the sisters looked back on their mother's life with several red-carpet looks, and even a nod to Kris' cameo in a beloved music video.
Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Look So in Love While on an Ice Cream Date
Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham looked more in love than ever on their latest outing. Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, who now go by their joint last name, Peltz Beckham, were seen sweetly sharing an ice cream cone yesterday in West Hollywood near their Beverly Hills home. Brooklyn...
