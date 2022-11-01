Read full article on original website
BET
Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Has ‘No Clue’ What Diversity Means As Supreme Court Weighs Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments on Monday (Oct. 31) in major affirmative action cases which could decide the fate of diversity in public and private universities. In a strange exchange, Justice Clarence Thomas, who has admittedly benefited from affirmative action, said he has “no clue” what diversity means.
Washington Examiner
Sotomayor lauds Supreme Court neighbor Clarence Thomas: He 'cares about people'
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sang praises about the longest-serving justice on the high court, Clarence Thomas , on Thursday, saying he "cares about people" while contending they clash on jurisprudence. Sotomayor, one of the court's three liberal members and an appointee of former President Barack Obama , said at...
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Washington Examiner
Justice Jackson 'worried about' minorities if Supreme Court undoes affirmative action
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she fears for equal protection for and the rate of minority college applicants if the conservative Supreme Court majority overturns affirmative action and ends the ability for universities to exercise race-based admissions policies. Jackson, the first black woman and newest justice on the Supreme Court,...
Vox
The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard
The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
Affirmative action policies are 'un-American' and 'racist,' Nikki Haley says as Supreme Court hears arguments
Nikki Haley, who has embraced her Indian heritage, is speaking out against Harvard and UNC's "racist" admissions policies in a case before the Supreme Court Monday.
Affirmative action’s use in higher ed hangs in balance at Supreme Court
The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities. Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC) will be defending their use of race — as one of many admissions criteria...
Supreme Court hears race-based affirmative action in admissions arguments involving UNC
It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court.
Ketanji Brown Jackson grills lawyer in case seeking to end affirmative action
Newest member of US supreme court seems to reject idea that affirmative action in university admissions is unconstitutional
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
Yahoo!
Justices to take aim at race-conscious college admissions in affirmative action cases
In her 2003 opinion upholding affirmative action in higher education, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor famously predicted that in 25 years "the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary" in America. Next week, years after that milestone and with lingering gaps in minority college acceptance and...
thepulseofnh.com
Conservative majority skeptical as Supreme Court hears defense of affirmative action
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Monday heard landmark arguments over the use of race in college admissions for nearly five hours, with its six-justice conservative majority leaving the bench apparently poised to rollback a 40-year legacy of affirmative action. Attorneys for Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group challenging...
Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court. Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court
Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices.
The End of Affirmative Action Would Be a Disaster
In 1961, at the height of the civil-rights era, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order designed to improve access to opportunity for Black Americans. Government contractors were compelled to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.” Six decades on, Americans remain divided over affirmative action. Some believe we do not have enough of it; others believe we have too much of it. And now the debate is about to get even more contentious.
WMDT.com
SCOTUS begins deliberations on Affirmative Action
DELMARVA – A hot topic for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) right now: Should Affirmative Action continue in American colleges and universities?. As the possibility of Affirmative Action ending looms, constitutional scholars tell 47 ABC it wouldn’t just affect predominantly white institutions (PWIs). It could also have ramifications for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They also warn that ending Affirmative Action could have negative impacts on equity in education and hiring practices.
SCOTUS skepticism of race-conscious admissions, charges in Paul Pelosi case: 5 Things podcast
SCOTUS met Monday to debate whether colleges may consider an applicant's race, charges were unveiled against Paul Pelosi's attacker: 5 Things podcast
