FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array
MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Powerball jackpot grows again, two $1 million tickets sold in NJ
No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. But there were two winning tickets sold in New Jersey worth at least one million dollars and 17 smaller tier prizes. The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23. Two tickets in New Jersey...
New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
3 New Jersey cities named among best places to live
Money.com has released their annual list of the best places to live and three New Jersey towns made the top 50. The three cities are: Jersey City (#10), Fort Lee (#14) and Morristown (#30). About Jersey City, Money writes:. "Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods...
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
Big Closing Near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall That Might Benefit You
We've got another closing, Jersey Shore. As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure. According to Yahoo.com, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing." The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores...
Common Causes Of House Fires In New Jersey
Space heaters are a popular choice for homeowners looking to keep their homes warm and toasty during the cold winter months. While they may be affordable and easy to use, space heaters can also pose a serious fire risk if used improperly. One of the main causes of space heater-related fires is overheating, which occurs when the unit is running longer than necessary or at too high a temperature. Additionally, electrical cords that become frayed or wires that overheat due to poor wiring can lead to short circuits and ultimately fire. To stay safe when using a space heater, it is important to be vigilant about checking for any signs of wear on your unit, as well as ensuring that all power cords are in good condition. And when in doubt, it is always best to practice caution by turning off your heater when you are not actively using it. By taking these simple precautions, you can help protect yourself and your home from the dangers of space heater-related fires.
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts
The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
Daylight Savings Time Is Ending Soon New Jersey, Don’t Make This Mistake
Daylight savings is my favorite time of the year. The days become longer, the sun sets later and later in the day and all is right with the world. Of course, losing that hour of sleep sucks, there's no way to beat around that bush but it's so worth it!
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
