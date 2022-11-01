Space heaters are a popular choice for homeowners looking to keep their homes warm and toasty during the cold winter months. While they may be affordable and easy to use, space heaters can also pose a serious fire risk if used improperly. One of the main causes of space heater-related fires is overheating, which occurs when the unit is running longer than necessary or at too high a temperature. Additionally, electrical cords that become frayed or wires that overheat due to poor wiring can lead to short circuits and ultimately fire. To stay safe when using a space heater, it is important to be vigilant about checking for any signs of wear on your unit, as well as ensuring that all power cords are in good condition. And when in doubt, it is always best to practice caution by turning off your heater when you are not actively using it. By taking these simple precautions, you can help protect yourself and your home from the dangers of space heater-related fires.

