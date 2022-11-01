ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
pv-magazine-usa.com

Missouri hunting retailer expected to save $4.5 million with rooftop solar array

MidwayUSA, a large outdoor gear and hunting goods retailer, announced its new 300,000 square foot headquarters in Columbia, Missouri is topped with a 1.61 MW solar array. The retailer is expected to save up to $4.5 million on energy costs over the next 20 years and about $157,327 in estimated savings in the first year of operations.
COLUMBIA, MO
PIX11

New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In New Jersey

Space heaters are a popular choice for homeowners looking to keep their homes warm and toasty during the cold winter months. While they may be affordable and easy to use, space heaters can also pose a serious fire risk if used improperly. One of the main causes of space heater-related fires is overheating, which occurs when the unit is running longer than necessary or at too high a temperature. Additionally, electrical cords that become frayed or wires that overheat due to poor wiring can lead to short circuits and ultimately fire. To stay safe when using a space heater, it is important to be vigilant about checking for any signs of wear on your unit, as well as ensuring that all power cords are in good condition. And when in doubt, it is always best to practice caution by turning off your heater when you are not actively using it. By taking these simple precautions, you can help protect yourself and your home from the dangers of space heater-related fires.
New Jersey 101.5

8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy