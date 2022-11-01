FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys decided before the season that defense would define this team. For a coach who inherited Dak Prescott and has a history of leading quarterback rooms that included Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, it was a significant realization. Still, it made sense with a unit that included reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, a veteran pass rushing partner in DeMarcus Lawrence and 2021 interceptions leader Trevon Diggs. Now that the defense has carried the Cowboys (6-2) through five games without an injured Prescott and started as Dallas’ stingiest since the Doomsday era of the 1970s, McCarthy can say it out loud.

DALLAS, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO