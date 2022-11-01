Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: Did the Detroit Lions do the right thing by trading T.J. Hockenson?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have lost five straight games. Now they’ve fired an assistant coach before trading their leading receiving across the division to the Minnesota Vikings. The mailbag was dominated by questions about the T.J. Hockenson trade, so we’ll start there this week before getting to...
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"
EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
The Detroit Pistons have 4 options for what to do with Killian Hayes
The Detroit Pistons are hoping that this is the season that Killian Hayes finally breaks through as an NBA player. So far, it has been the opposite, as Hayes has been even worse in the first eight games than he was in his rookie season. The French point guard is...
Brad Holmes Insists Hockenson Trade Considered with 6-1 Record
Brad Holmes addressed reporters after the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
Track all of the rumors and news regarding the Lions and the NFL trade deadline here.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped
Known for great hands, Amari Cooper's arm needs work
Defense-first mentality keeps Cowboys afloat before break
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys decided before the season that defense would define this team. For a coach who inherited Dak Prescott and has a history of leading quarterback rooms that included Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, it was a significant realization. Still, it made sense with a unit that included reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, a veteran pass rushing partner in DeMarcus Lawrence and 2021 interceptions leader Trevon Diggs. Now that the defense has carried the Cowboys (6-2) through five games without an injured Prescott and started as Dallas’ stingiest since the Doomsday era of the 1970s, McCarthy can say it out loud.
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023
The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
What are the Vikings are getting in T.J. Hockenson w/Lions Wire
The Minnesota Vikings made a massive splash in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday right before the trade deadline. He will slot in right away as the starting tight end with Irv Smith Jr. being placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for the next 8-10 weeks.
Jets' Wilson focused on improving, not his critics, doubters
The critics of Zach Wilson seem louder this week with the doubts about his ability at an all-time high
Jason Cabinda returns to Lions practice, could help replace T.J. Hockenson at TE
Jason Cabinda practiced Wednesday for the first time this season and the veteran fullback could help the Detroit Lions replace T.J. Hockenson at tight end once he's ready to return from the physically unable to perform list. Cabinda played as a hybrid fullback/tight end last season, when he caught four...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 9 NFL picks: Will first-place Seahawks sweep Cardinals in desert
Seattle looks to remain atop NFC West by sweeping division rivals for first time since 2018.
