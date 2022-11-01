ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Defense-first mentality keeps Cowboys afloat before break

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys decided before the season that defense would define this team. For a coach who inherited Dak Prescott and has a history of leading quarterback rooms that included Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, it was a significant realization. Still, it made sense with a unit that included reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, a veteran pass rushing partner in DeMarcus Lawrence and 2021 interceptions leader Trevon Diggs. Now that the defense has carried the Cowboys (6-2) through five games without an injured Prescott and started as Dallas’ stingiest since the Doomsday era of the 1970s, McCarthy can say it out loud.
DALLAS, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023

The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues.
DETROIT, MI

