Auburn WR Ze'Vian Capers to enter transfer portal

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers has become the first player to announce his departure from the program after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday.

The junior wideout announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He played 17 snaps in three games this season and caught one pass for 16 yards.

He showcased his potential as a true freshman, catching seven passes for 77 yards and a touchdown but was never able to become an impact player. He finished his Auburn career with 14 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown in 23 games played.

“First off I would love to thank God and Auburn for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I cherish the most,” Capers tweeted. “I’m so grateful for everything that Auburn has blessed me with, I couldn’t ask for a better experience the past two years. I would like to thank Coach Ike and Whitlow for believing in me when no one else did. It truly means a lot to my family and I. I would like to thank my teammates for everything. You guys have taught me so much. I enjoyed sharing the field with every single last one of y’all and there will be tons of memories that I will never forget. I’m truly proud to call y’all my brothers and our relationship will always be deeper than football. I will always have a special connection for Auburn. Being an Auburn man is more than just wearing a jersey. It’s the dedication, the hard work, and sacrifice to be able to reach my ultimate goal. With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal on December. 5th.”

He is the fourth receiver to enter the portal this season, joining J.J. Evans, Landen King, and Tar’Varish Dawson.

