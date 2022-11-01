ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn promotes Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s new athletics director John Cohen’s most important hire will be to hire a new football coach but it will not be his first move.

That was to promote Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director, a role in which the two will work together to “further elevate the Auburn athletics department,” the university announced.

McGlynn served as Auburn’s interim athletic director while the Tigers searched for a replacement for Allen Greene. Before that, he was Auburn’s executive associate athletics director for compliance, a role he has served in since 2006

While overseeing the compliance department, McGlynn is most known for helping keep Cam Newton eligible during the 2010 BCS national championship season and the investigation around the men’s basketball program.

“Given his experience as a Southeastern Conference Athletic Director and knowing he’s empowering Rich McGlynn, this is the best of both worlds,” Bruce Pearl said of Cohen in a release. “I’m excited about our new leadership team. It’s time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

