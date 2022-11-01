Auburn promotes Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s new athletics director John Cohen’s most important hire will be to hire a new football coach but it will not be his first move.

That was to promote Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director, a role in which the two will work together to “further elevate the Auburn athletics department,” the university announced.

McGlynn served as Auburn’s interim athletic director while the Tigers searched for a replacement for Allen Greene. Before that, he was Auburn’s executive associate athletics director for compliance, a role he has served in since 2006

While overseeing the compliance department, McGlynn is most known for helping keep Cam Newton eligible during the 2010 BCS national championship season and the investigation around the men’s basketball program.

“Given his experience as a Southeastern Conference Athletic Director and knowing he’s empowering Rich McGlynn, this is the best of both worlds,” Bruce Pearl said of Cohen in a release. “I’m excited about our new leadership team. It’s time for the Auburn family to come together as we move forward.”

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!