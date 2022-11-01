Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Centre College News & Events
Centre community comes together for fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day
Centre College had a record number of participants in its fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day, hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The fifth annual Building Bridges and Community Day at Centre College welcomed a record number of students, faculty and staff across more than three dozen event offerings, with 934 members of the Centre community participating.
Centre College News & Events
College announces new Front and Centre Scholarship
Centre College has announced a new boost to Early Decision applicants. Early Decision applicants will receive a boost at Centre College thanks to a new scholarship offering recently announced by the College. Accepted students who submit applications by the Early Decision deadline will automatically receive $5,000—a total of $20,000 across...
fox56news.com
Dunbar High School principal placed on leave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school’s athletic director died. A statement from Fayette County Public Schools said first-year Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on...
hancockclarion.com
HCHS Marching Band Wins at 2022 KMEA Championship Competition
Hancock County High School Marching Band competed on Saturday morning, October 29 at the Semi-Finals at Bryant Station High School in Lexington. The band won Second Place which gave them the opportunity to move on to the State Championship Competition that same evening at Eastern Kentucky University. They competed Saturday evening and won Second Place in State, as well as First Place in music.
fox56news.com
Jason Howell, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School athletic director, dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A member of the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School staff has died unexpectedly. Jason Howell, who was a member of the Fayette County Public School system and Dunbar staff for 27 years, died on Tuesday. Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High...
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kentucky teachers required to teach these 24 historical documents starting July 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a heated debate this spring in Frankfort, educators in Kentucky will soon be required by state law to teach a specific set of 24 historical documents. The new requirements stem from the Teaching American Principles Act that was originally debated as Senate Bill 138 before...
lanereport.com
AppHarvest opens 30-acre high-tech indoor farm in Somerset, Ky.
— AppHarvest, Inc., a sustainable food company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia opened its Somerset, Ky., 30-acre high-tech indoor farm that will grow strawberries and cucumbers and confirmed it had begun commercial shipments of strawberries.
WTVQ
Mater may become the next mayor of Winchester. He’s a goat.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A goat is in the running to become the next mayor of Winchester — and he’s got a five-step plan for the city. Mater the goat launched his campaign for mayor of Winchester officially on Oct. 22 on Facebook, called Mater for Mayor. His Facebook is already chock full of headshots, campaigning and him at pastime events.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
fox56news.com
NAACP demanding evidence be released in Nicholasville police shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP is demanding the Nicholasville Police Department release body camera video and other evidence that led to the death of Desman LaDuke. “We the NAACP and the community are in shock that the events that have happened in Nicholasville,...
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
WKYT 27
WATCH | FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
Nelson County Republicans Angry Over Alleged Censorship And "Dictatorship Style" Of Vice-Chair James Victrey
Current vice-chair of the Nelson County Republican Party James Victrey has come under fire from the more conservative wing of the local party. Trey Bradley the current chair has been mostly MIA since his loss to Candy Massaroni in the State Rep primary in May. Leaving Victrey sole control over the county party Facebook page. Victrey came under fire back in the spring when he posted support for Ukraine and advocated the US should be willing to go to war over Russia's incursion.
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
wklw.com
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
