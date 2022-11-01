ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
KANE COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa

An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
OTTAWA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

In Missouri Is It Legal To Drive With Your Dog in a Truck Bed?

When I see dogs in truck beds it scares me to death. I am sure they are all trained to stay in the truck bed, but you never know what could happen. You see it on main roads in town, country/rural roads, and sometimes even on the interstate, but in Missouri can you legally drive with a dog or poet in your truck bed? There are only six states that make it illegal to drive with a dog in the truck bed and Missouri is not one of them. According to Animal Law,
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy