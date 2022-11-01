ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
The Hill

Election Day rout would force big changes on Democrats

Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy