Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With BF Jesse Rutherford As She Posts Halloween Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, 20, went Instagram official with her musician boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31, after Halloween weekend. The “Bad Guy” singer posted a series of photos from the spooky holiday that included a snapshot of the couple dressed up as baby and an elderly man, poking fun at their 11-year age difference. Billie also shared a video of The Neighbourhood lead vocalist goofing around in a clown costume. She captioned the post, “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰.”

Billie and Jesse’s Halloween costumes let the haters know that they’re in on the jokes about their relationship. Billie wore a bonnet, a bib, and doll makeup to transform into a baby, while Jesse wore prosthetic makeup to look the part as an old man. Fans had big reactions to the costumes on social media, with some calling them “creepy,” while others laughed along with Billie and Jesse for trolling the haters.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in the middle of October when they were seen holding hands as they attended Halloween Horror Nights. Just days later, they confirmed the relationship by full-on making out in front of paparazzi cameras, before they enjoyed a cozy dinner date at Crossroads Kitchen in Studio City.

Billie Eilish at the 32nd Annual EMA Awards Gala on October 9 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“Billie and Jesse both appeared very happy to be there,” an eyewitness at Crossroads Kitchen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the pair’s dinner date. The insider went on, “They would look each other in the eyes when speaking, and they were joking and laughing throughout the night. It was obvious they were close, and they appeared very comfortable with each other. It seemed like a typical date night.”

Billie was previously in a relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for over a year before they broke up in May. Although it was rumored that the actor had cheated on Billie, he shut down the speculation on Instagram after the breakup. Before Matthew, Billie was in a relationship with rapper 7:AMP.