Read full article on original website
Related
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film
Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
For Your Viewing Pleasure! Quick Look at Where to Watch Holiday Shows in Minnesota.
Can you believe it is already November? Where did the year go? Here in Minnesota it is about to be hunkering down season. The time of year where we can go outside, there are plenty off outdoor activities. But when the temps hit those below zero negatives we usually find ourselves hunkering inside and finding something to do to avoid the cold.
People Are Sharing Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting (And Which Ones Are NOT)
These reviews range from "tender, full of flavor, and perfectly done" to "the filthiest, most disgusting, and overpriced meal I've ever had."
See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!
Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
Shane Co. Determined Minnesota’s Favorite Deep Fried Food is Onion Rings
At first glance, this headline seems to be a marketing ploy. Shane Co., "your friend in the diamond business", onion rings. It's all a little too on the nose. Shane Co., again the jewelry company, did a study of Google Trends to find every state's favorite fried food:. Using Google...
See the “TOP” 12 States to Live In America. Does Minnesota Make the List?
Minnesota has been on numerous lists, some good and some bad. What do you think about this top list that it makes? "The Top 12 States To Live In" At that first initial look you think, heck yeah, Minnesota makes the list...of course, duh. Now that you've looked at it...take another closer look.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0