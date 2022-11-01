ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from model

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will try to pick up a rare win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers when they square off on Thursday night. Coastal Carolina has lost four of the last five meetings between these teams, including a 30-27 setback as a 4.5-point favorite last year. Appalachian State bounced back from a loss to Texas State with consecutive wins over Georgia State and Robert Morris the last two weeks.
Commanders Potential Sale Football

Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Commanders. Dan Snyder and wife Tanya have taken the first step toward selling the Washington Commanders.
USC Football Offensive Preview

You know, I originally planned a scathing takedown for our new Big Ten rivals, USC, but it’s really hard to muster any kind of snark when your team is in the midst of a 4-game losing streak, including a loss to the worst team in the conference. I jokingly suggested at Pac-12 Football Media Day that Stanford was to blame for the destruction of the conference (Stanford beating USC last year set off a chain of events from USC firing Clay Helton, hiring Lincoln Riley, and fleeing the conference), but the real Pac-12 saboteur is actually USC President Carol Folt. Folt reportedly sabotaged Pac-12 expansion plans right before jumping to the Big Ten, the quintessential “F—- you, I got mine” that embodies the university. If you’re not lying, cheating, or stealing your way through life, what are you even doing at USC?
