Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO
Oklahoma experts discuss shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts discussed the shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery. The jackpot is a record-high $1.6 billion. After federal and state taxed are subtracted, you’re looking at a payout of around $456 million and it could be all yours after Saturday’s drawing. Just...
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties
Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties had more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has one confirmed death, as well as over 3,000 power outages, according to a press release.
Is it Legal to Bury a Pet in the Backyard in Oklahoma?
If you've ever faced the difficult task of taking care of the remains of a family pet you know all too well just how heartbreaking it can be. Not only that, a lot of people wonder "Is it legal to bury my pet in the backyard?" To ensure a backyard...
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
Five Great Movies Filmed In Oklahoma
When it comes to entertainment in Oklahoma, most people fall short on ideas insisting it's a "boring fly-over state," but you and I both know that's not true. If you've traveled enough in your life, you know that there are no boring places... just boring people. There's always something to...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
The Weather Channel
Tornadoes Kill 1 in Oklahoma During Southern Plains Severe Weather Onslaught
At least one person was killed by Friday night's tornadoes. There are multiple reports of damage and injuries in northeast Texas. A daily rainfall record was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2022
University of Central Oklahoma unveils new food recovery program. A new food recovery program at the University of Central Oklahoma is helping students by providing free meals. And it’s good for the environment, too. UCO’s “Broncho Bites” program launched this week, and here’s how it works: after lunch is...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
kgou.org
Polling suggests unpredictable Oklahoma General Election
The 2022 General Election is Tuesday. And while most legislative races have already been determined, the statewide races still to be decided may present some surprises. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
