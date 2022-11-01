Read full article on original website
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
YMCA winter break camps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Amy Katcher joins to explain what attendees can expect from the 10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
Here Is What To Do With The Rotting Pumpkins On Your Porch
The UTC Mocs EDGE Club is hosting their annual “Compost-A-Ween”, accepting pumpkin donations for compost Oct. 26th-Nov. 14th at multiple locations, including one outside of Holt Hall. The first few weeks following Halloween is a time where almost every front porch has old jack-o-lanterns still on display, actively...
🎃 Halloween Events In Chattanooga TN & Surrounding Areas
Get into the spooky spirit with hands-on fun for little ones! Make this a safe and fun Halloween with the family. Here are a few events taking place in Chattanooga TN and surrounding areas:. Halloween Party @ Trinity Lutheran Church Hixson 11am - 3pm. Trick or Treat @ The Canopy...
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
Creative Discovery Museum to host donor event for STEM Zone exhibit opening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is excited to invite Ignite Discovery capital campaign donors to an exclusive opening of STEM Zone. CDM’s Ignite Discovery campaign is funding the comprehensive renovations of the Museum. This event recognizes the support of these donors by inviting them to experience all the new exhibits in STEM Zone in a hands-on, interactive way – just like kids! Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications joins The Daily Refresh to tell us more abut the exhibit.
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Cleveland, TN
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on November 18th. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // Cleveland, TN - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2825 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2nd, where customers can where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School
Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
Annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade!
Mark your calendars! December 3rd, 2022. Beautiful floats and lights galore make the annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade a can't miss holiday tradition!
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
