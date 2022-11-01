ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Steve Nash Firing

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams commands respect from everyone across the league, and for good reason. Since arriving to Phoenix, Williams has helped turn not only the actual play of the team but also it's culture into one of the best organizations in the league. He's earned massive points from those across the country for his personable approach and leadership skills.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash firing immediately leads to Ime Udoka speculation

The Brooklyn Nets fired their head coach, Steve Nash, Tuesday afternoon. The former NBA MVP took the high road, releasing a statement after the firing. The news comes amid a poor start to the season and turmoil between Nash and some of the players. Now that the Nets have begun to move forward, the question remains who will be the next head coach.
BOSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy