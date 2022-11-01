Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
Russell Westbrook finally agreeing to come off the bench for the Lakers has garnered high praise from teammate Patrick Beverley.
NBA MVP race 2022-23: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic with early lead
In a rare feat, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the NBA MVP award in back-to-back seasons. Bill Russell,
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"
NBA fans roasted Kevin Durant for saying that he loved coming to work with former head coach Steve Nash, as he wanted Nash fired just a few months back.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Steve Nash Firing
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams commands respect from everyone across the league, and for good reason. Since arriving to Phoenix, Williams has helped turn not only the actual play of the team but also it's culture into one of the best organizations in the league. He's earned massive points from those across the country for his personable approach and leadership skills.
Steve Nash firing immediately leads to Ime Udoka speculation
The Brooklyn Nets fired their head coach, Steve Nash, Tuesday afternoon. The former NBA MVP took the high road, releasing a statement after the firing. The news comes amid a poor start to the season and turmoil between Nash and some of the players. Now that the Nets have begun to move forward, the question remains who will be the next head coach.
Lamar Odom reveals the great gesture a Lakers fan had for him
Lamar Odom says a Los Angeles Lakers fan had a great gesture for him recently. Odom recently launched his “On The LO” podcast. The first episode was released on Monday, and Odom spent time sharing a story about his championship rings. Odom says he auctioned his 2009 and...
NBC Sports
Durant says he was “shocked” to find out Steve Nash was fired
In a moment reminiscent of Captain Renault being “shocked, shocked” to find there was gambling at Rick’s Cafe, the guy who called for Steve Nash to be fired over the summer, was “shocked” Steve Nash was fired. Kevin Durant said he woke up from his...
Steve Nash isn't a 'scapegoat' – he failed spectacularly with the Nets
It’s called accountability – something Nash was unable to coax from his mercurial superstars, the same ones who were on the roster when he took the job.
