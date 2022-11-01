Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
WTVC
Renowned sculptor and co-founder of Sculpture Fields, John Henry, dies at 79
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, cofounder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with his wife Pamela, has died at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida. John and Pamela first envisioned Sculpture Fields in 2006 when his studio was based in Chattanooga and...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
WTVC
Freedom Sings's Trailblazers program is helping women veterans across the country
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Veterans in this country are dealing with a wide range of medical and mental health related issues. There are all kinds of therapies available to help. A few years ago a few folks in Chattanooga hit on something that has helped a lot veterans. In the...
WTVC
YMCA winter break camps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
WTVC
Chattanooga city council adopts plan to revitalize Westside community, Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga city council adopted a ten-year plan for change to revitalize the city's oldest public housing community on the Westside, according to a release. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82% of the area’s 4,500 residents participating in the process....
WTVC
'Community of privilege:' City councilwoman addresses Airport Inn revitalization concerns
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city council discussed the city's Airport Inn revitalization project during the agenda meeting Tuesday, and one councilwoman wondered if there would still be concerns if the hotel wasn't in a "community of privilege." Parents with students attending nearby Silverdale Baptist Academy say they're frustrated with...
chattanoogapulse.com
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
mymix1041.com
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA
We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
WTVC
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WTVC
Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Gidney talks about how the annual Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy is happening on November 12th from 10am to 1pm at the Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga. Stay connected with Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee. (423) 380-8545. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
clevelandtn.gov
Annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade!
Mark your calendars! December 3rd, 2022. Beautiful floats and lights galore make the annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade a can't miss holiday tradition!
WTVC
Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts goes remote due to absences from flu
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA) has switched to remote learning for the next two days due to a high number of flu related absences, according to Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools. Doremus says CCA reported approximately 25% absent on Monday, 33% on Tuesday,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
WTVC
Last minute costume ideas with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Goodwill of Chattanooga has great finds at great prices for those last-minute costume ideas. You'll never know what you'll discover or find. Perfect for those D-I-Y ideas. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Westside Evolves Plan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s City Council has voted in favor to adopt the Westside Evolves Plan. The 10-year plan will see millions of dollars utilized to rebuild and refurbish the city’s Westside community. The Scenic City is set to contribute three million dollars to the plan’s efforts....
WTVC
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVC
The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
