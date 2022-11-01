ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

YMCA winter break camps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA

We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Gidney talks about how the annual Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy is happening on November 12th from 10am to 1pm at the Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga. Stay connected with Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee. (423) 380-8545. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Westside Evolves Plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s City Council has voted in favor to adopt the Westside Evolves Plan. The 10-year plan will see millions of dollars utilized to rebuild and refurbish the city’s Westside community. The Scenic City is set to contribute three million dollars to the plan’s efforts....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
Chattanooga, TN

