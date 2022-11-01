Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
AlgoSec Security Management Solution review
AlgoSec Security Management Solution is a fast, easy-to-deploy, customizable solution primarily targeted at large enterprises. Some automation features can speed up the process of managing the network and creating in-depth reports. For less experienced administrators, the number of customization options and the interplay between various suit components can be overwhelming at first.
TechRadar
Many businesses just aren't getting their AI rollouts right
A new report has claimed businesses are still struggling with achieving AI outcomes at scale despite recognizing its importance for future success. The latest edition of Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise report (opens in new tab) quizzed 2,620 business leaders, with 94% saying that AI will be critical to success over the next five years, which has seen adoption and subsequent deployment increase.
TechRadar
Want to become a ZTNA professional? Here are 10 tips to get you started
Zero trust network access, or zero trust network architecture (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) is an approach to designing networks to be secure by following a “never trust, always verify” model. As more and more companies move to remote working and use cloud-based applications, being able to design...
Virgin Media broadband customers just got a brilliant free speed upgrade
Faster internet unlocked for free
salestechstar.com
Ooma Adds Advanced Call Flow Capabilities to Ooma Office, Empowering Businesses of All Sizes To Improve Their Customer and Employee Experience
Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added advanced call flow capabilities to the Ooma Office business communications service, empowering businesses of all sizes to improve their customer and employee experience. Ooma Office Pro Plus, the top service plan, now offers five...
ohmymag.co.uk
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps
Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Aleksi Hautamäkia and his partner rent out their island on the edge of the Archipelago National Park through a company called Off Grid Hideways.
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
technewstoday.com
Wi-Fi Works on Phone But Not on Computer? Here’s How to Fix It
When you have an active wireless internet, any devices connected to it should automatically work. On mobile and computer systems, connecting to the internet requires many components to function simultaneously. However, unlike mobile devices, there are a lot of settings you can configure when connecting to the internet on a...
TechRadar
What is ZTNA 2.0 and how does it differ from ZTNA 1.0?
Zero trust network access (opens in new tab) (ZTNA) is an approach to network design that follows a “never trust, always verify” model. This means that no user or device will ever be trusted by default, even if they are connected directly to your local company network. ZTNA...
TechRadar
10 of the best resources online to master ZTNA
When it comes to maximum network security, zero trust network access (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) takes the standpoint that no device or user attempting to connect to your corporate resources should be implicitly trusted. This differs from the traditional model where users or devices are implicitly trusted if they...
ffnews.com
Revolut launches Revolut Chat, an instant messaging feature in step forward to super app
Revolut, the global financial superapp with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has launched an instant messaging feature, where Revolut customers in the UK and EEA can chat as well as share fun gifs and stickers whilst sending and requesting funds to and from other customers. A recent UK and...
TechRadar
Free privacy for all: Ghostery users can now pay with their expertise instead
While the cybersecurity software market revenue is expected to grow over $100bn by 2026 (opens in new tab), a digital privacy company has just ditched paid subscriptions for all. The famous provider behind one of the best adblockers around right now, Ghostery has turned to a contributor program instead. This...
ZDNet
Amazon to make Echo devices Matter-ready by December 2022
Amazon just announced the integration of Matter over Wi-Fi for 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches, and bulbs coming in December of this year, but only for Android setup. "Matter will help to simplify development and fuel innovation while lowering adoption barriers for our shared customers," according to Marja Koopmans, director of smart home and health at Amazon.
TechRadar
Your Android smartphone could be your biggest Word or PowerPoint helper
Microsoft has announced a new, more convenient way to pull images from Android devices, such as smartphones, into documents and spreadsheets made with the web versions of Word and Powerpoint found in Microsoft 365. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Office Insiders blog, the company revealed that...
Android Headlines
Google brings Lens image search to its home page
Google has recently added a Lens button to the home page, allowing users to rely on Len’s advanced image recognition and searching technology. Google Lens has become an integral part of the company’s services in recent years. In 2017, Lens was a Pixel-exclusive feature, but it was later released to other Android and iOS devices as a standalone app. Now, it has come to Google’s homepage to help users with its advanced image-searching capabilities.
techunwrapped.com
PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
Comments / 0