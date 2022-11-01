Read full article on original website
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
walls102.com
LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to turn Illinois green for the week of Veterans Day
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to promote a unique way to honor those who have served our country during the week of Veterans Day. They are asking that green light bulbs be installed to shine during the week of Veterans Day which runs from November 7th to the 13th. For more information about how you can help Veterans or are a Veteran needing assistance, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US
#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
Don’t Miss the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022! Illinois Will Have a Prime View
Next week we're about to witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year!. I'll be honest. I totally missed the first one. The first lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred overnight on May 15-16, 2022. So if you're like me and you're kicking yourself make sure you put this one on your calendar right now!
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Missouri Dog Named Canelo Has Waited Over a Year to Be Adopted
You know you're a dog who's been in a shelter too long when you not being adopted makes the news. That's the case for a good boy in Missouri named Canelo. He has now been waiting more than a year to find his forever family. Canelo's plight has become so...
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
