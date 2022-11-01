ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
PEORIA, IL
LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to turn Illinois green for the week of Veterans Day

PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission wants to promote a unique way to honor those who have served our country during the week of Veterans Day. They are asking that green light bulbs be installed to shine during the week of Veterans Day which runs from November 7th to the 13th. For more information about how you can help Veterans or are a Veteran needing assistance, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Illinois has 5 of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the US

#4 Naperville - "a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife – meld with small-town magic." "Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz..." #37 Downers Grove...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois

Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
PEORIA, IL
