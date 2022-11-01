ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Star Out Indefinitely With Personal Reasons

Georgia's basketball team was without marquee transfer Terry Roberts on Tuesday for an exhibition against Georgia College. Roberts transferred to Georgia from Bradley this offseason. Last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Not only was Roberts named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year,...
ATHENS, GA
ABC Action News WFTS

Brady and the Bucs accept a new challenge

The Bucs are trying to save their season after coming off a mini-bye week. Quarterback Tom Brady says the path to success lies in the team's ability to execute on offense.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

College basketball 2022-23 countdown: No. 2 Gonzaga

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 2 is Gonzaga. Few in college basketball have it better than Mark Few. He’s built a dynasty in Spokane that has been an unstoppable freight train, and it has only sped up in the last half-decade. The Bulldogs, who have been to the NCAA Tournament every season there has been one since 1999 (it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19), will once again contend for the one thing they lack: a national championship.
SPOKANE, WA
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Thursday 11/3/22

Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, basketball daily fantasy would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. Well, as a result, NBA daily fantasy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy