City officials, residents try to find solution for man living in trailer on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Belmont neighborhood talked Tuesday night about concerns over a man who has been living in a trailer on the street outside their homes. Neighbors, police and city leaders agree that it is a complicated issue and are split on what to do to make the situation safe for everyone.
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
South End bar customers blocking parking spots and making threats, business owner says
CHARLOTTE — At least one business in the South End area of Charlotte is having issues with bar patrons blocking entrances and nearby homes, but the issue has escalated into threats of violence. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, parking spots at Lasting Impressions Auto Detailing are taken up...
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
Overturned tractor-trailer carrying live chickens prompts closure on Highway 64 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Highway 64 in Burke County is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Case Farms truck was carrying a few hundred live chickens on US 64 between Conley and Fisher Davis Road near Morganton before it turned over around 7:30 a.m.
mynews13.com
'Prices are going up drastically': Concerns mounting for businesses amid a diesel fuel shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some North Carolina businesses are expressing major concerns about a diesel shortage after seeing the price of the product continuing to go up. A major fuel supplier is forewarning people about ongoing diesel fuel shortages. This comes at a time when some businesses are seeing a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
qcnews.com
Man walks away unharmed after large tree limb crashes through windshield in Huntersville wreck: HFD
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man walked away from the scene of a crash unharmed after a large tree limb smashed through the driver’s side front windshield. The accident happened Monday, Oct. 31, on McCoy Road near the CedarField neighborhood. Emergency personnel said the driver was...
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
texasmetronews.com
SOUTHERN HIGHWAY WILL REMOVE NEWLY ERECTED CONFEDERATE FLAG
A 120-foot flagpole flying a 30-by-50-foot Confederate flag along heavily traveled Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County is in violation of the land use ordinance and as of Friday, county officials have ordered it to be taken down. The Civil-War-losing rebel flag was raised last Saturday by members of in the...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Masked teen steals woman’s car at gunpoint at Rock Hill grocery store, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday night after police said he stole a woman’s car at a grocery store in Rock Hill and fled from officers, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said a woman told officers that around 9:48 p.m., a person wearing a mask pulled […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
