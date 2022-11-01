ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

caldwelljournal.com

City of Lenoir removing old clock tower

The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
LENOIR, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
focusnewspaper.com

True Crime: The Hickory Murder

It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
HICKORY, NC
WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
texasmetronews.com

SOUTHERN HIGHWAY WILL REMOVE NEWLY ERECTED CONFEDERATE FLAG

A 120-foot flagpole flying a 30-by-50-foot Confederate flag along heavily traveled Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County is in violation of the land use ordinance and as of Friday, county officials have ordered it to be taken down. The Civil-War-losing rebel flag was raised last Saturday by members of in the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
CHARLOTTE, NC

