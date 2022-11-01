Read full article on original website
Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win. The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history...
Astros' Alex Bregman Thinks He Suffered Broken Finger Injury in World Series Game 6
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman believes he suffered a broken finger during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. He believes he suffered the aliment on a slide into second base during the eighth inning. Bregman put together a solid 2022 campaign, hitting .259...
Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'
Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
2022 World Series MVP Odds: Jeremy Peña Emerges as Heavy Favorite Ahead of Game 6
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the clear favorite to win this year's World Series MVP award based on the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. The rookie sports +105 odds ($100 bet to win $105). He's followed by Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (+700) and Houston third baseman Alex Bregman (+850).
Astros' Yordan Álvarez Celebrated by MLB Twitter After HR to Win World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park to capture their first championship since 2017, and star slugger Yordan Álvarez was a major factor. With the Astros down 1-0 following a Kyle Schwarber home run in...
Astros' Yuli Gurriel Removed from World Series Roster After Suffering Knee Injury
The Houston Astros removed first baseman Yuli Gurriel from their World Series roster after he suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 Game 5 win. Houston replaced Gurriel with Korey Lee on its active roster, while Christian Vázquez is listed as the designated hitter for Game 6 on Saturday.
World Series 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Houston Astros will try to win the 2022 World Series by doing something they have not done during their recent reign of power in Major League Baseball. Houston is 0-3 in Game 6 of the World Series in its three previous appearances since 2017. It lost the Fall Classic at this stage last year to the Atlanta Braves.
World Series Champion Astros Prove That Even Villains Can Have a Dynasty
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. For real this time. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And no asterisks, real or imagined. So, let's call them what they deserve to be called: a dynasty. Judging from all the boos and jeers that the Astros have heard away from...
Barry Bonds Congratulates Dusty Baker on Winning 1st World Series with Astros
MLB home run king Barry Bonds congratulated Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker after his team won the World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to cap a 4-2 series win. Baker played in the major leagues from 1968-1986, and he won one World Series in...
Yankees' Aaron Boone Says He's 'Never Worried' About Job Security
Aaron Boone has been manager of the New York Yankees since 2018, and he has yet to deliver the Bronx a World Series title despite boasting a roster that includes All-Star talent in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and others. While fans of the Pinstripes have been calling for the Yankees...
Report: Astros' Martín Maldonado Playing with Broken Hand Injury in World Series
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is playing the World Series with a broken hand, according to MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso. It's unclear when Maldonado suffered the injury, but he hasn't missed time because of it. If Maldonado's hand is actually broken, he hasn't been slowed by it. Entering...
Braves Must Keep Tabs on Trea Turner Following Latest Dansby Swanson MLB Rumors
As the Atlanta Braves watch the 2022 World Series unfold without them, they're planning to regroup and reload in the offseason. Atlanta won 101 games during the regular season but was ousted in the divisional round by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. High on the Braves' to-do list is...
Ranking Top 10 Landing Spots for Mets' Edwin Díaz in MLB Free Agency
Edwin Díaz is about to get paid. The right-hander has always had electric stuff dating back to his time with the Seattle Mariners, and that stuff was on full display in 2022 when he struck out 118 of the 235 batters he faced out of the New York Mets bullpen.
