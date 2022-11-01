ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

4-Star Guard Prospect Mikey Williams Commits to Memphis over G League

Top-rated prospect Mikey Williams announced Saturday he will play for Memphis at the next level, per Clayton Collier of ABC 24 Memphis. Williams will be joined by four-star JJ Taylor, who also announced his commitment to play for the Tigers on Saturday. Williams, a combo guard, is considered a 4-star...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9

Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for Top 2023 NFL Free Agents After Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was one of the wildest in history. Rosters are now fairly set in stone until the 2023 offseason, when we get to see what happens with an intriguing free-agent class. Teams got aggressive at the deadline this year. With 12 deals going down on deadline...
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season

Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
Bleacher Report

Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Apologizes After Promoting Antisemitic Views

Former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright apologized Saturday for promoting antisemitic views on Twitter after he came to the defense of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts last week. Wright said in a video posted to...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season got off to a productive start on Thursday. Nearly every fantasy-relevant member of the Philadelphia Eagles put up solid-or-better stats—DeVonta Smith being the lone exception (two catches for 22 yards)—while Houston Texans bell-cow running back Dameon Pierce got as busy as ever with career-highs of 27 carries and 139 rushing yards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans

It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 10

Avert your eyes, SEC haters, because Week 10 is intensely focused on college football's richest conference. In the mid-afternoon, the newly crowned No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs. After that matchup, the No. 10 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Those are two enormous games for the College Football Playoff race.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy football managers have likely scoured over the waiver wire quite a few times. At this point, the undrafted breakout stars are now rostered, so managers' adds are likely players who could make an impact later on. It's always important...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0

The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 10

After waiting more than two long months to finally get the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, Week 11 came along and set the whole thing ablaze. We knew either No. 1 Tennessee or No. 3 Georgia would lose in that head-to-head showdown in the SEC East.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players

It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Not 'Anywhere Close' to Return from Knee Injury

As the Miami Heat looks for an offensive spark amid a slow start, it doesn't sound like Victor Oladipo is very close to making his season debut. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of HeatNation.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Oladipo is not "anywhere close" to playing in games.
MIAMI, FL

