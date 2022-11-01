ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment

Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening

ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
ELIZABETH, IL
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife

(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
wvik.org

Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge

The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Kearney Hub

Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
KCRG.com

Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
DUBUQUE, IA

