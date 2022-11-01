Read full article on original website
KWQC
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Maquoketa man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
"For them, it's a game" | Rock Island police chief frustrated by deadly stolen car hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened near the Centennial Bridge. Police said on Nov. 1 at 3:56 PM, the suspect was driving a stolen red Hyundai Azera on Route 92 just near the bridge's off-ramp before crashing into a silver Chevrolet Aveo.
KWQC
Lawyer for woman charged in fatal crash files motion to dismiss 1 charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney for a woman charged in connection with a crash that killed 49-year-old Cecilia Nache in 2021 filed a motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Larry Vandersnick, the attorney for 36-year-old Brittany Griswold, also filed a motion to...
KCRG.com
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
nrgmediadixon.com
Following Execution of a Search Warrant at Shannon Residence, Person Arrested on Several Drug and Weapon Charges
On Sunday October 30, the Carroll County Sheriff Department and the Shannon Police conducted a search of a residence at 201 West Market Street. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Brook Ellinor of Shannon. Ellinor was charged with Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with intent to deliver cocaine. Violation of the Cannabis...
WQAD
Rock Island High School parents speak out against 'unusable' pool, swim teams lament difficulties and falling numbers
RIHS's swim teams have been practicing at Augustana while their pool remains out of commission. Parents are calling on the school board to do something.
Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening
ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
wvik.org
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge
The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
Kearney Hub
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash near Centennial Bridge Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-way crash near the Centennial Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:56 p.m., RIPD responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash at...
