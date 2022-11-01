Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day
(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Family hosts vigil for missing paraglider
About 200 people gathered at Rennick Riverfront Park Nov. 2, 2022, for a vigil honoring Kenny Loudermilk. Loudermilk was last seen paragliding over the Missouri River last Wednesday, Oct. 26. A full story about the vigil will appear online tomorrow.
mymoinfo.com
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department plans on hosting COVID & Flu Clinic at Arnold Library
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) is offering COVID and flu vaccinations at the Arnold Library on Monday, November 14th. Health department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the clinic will run from 2:30 until 7:30 that evening. My MO Info · KJ102722Q.WAV. According to Zwiener, getting out and...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Toys and More pasta dinner
(Festus) Jefferson County Toys and More is holding their largest fundraiser of the year this weekend. Kathy Ogle with the group says it’s a pasta dinner this Sunday at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. Ogle says they will have a few other items that the public can come...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan MFA Coop Set To Close Following Bank Note Call
Sullivan MFA Coop #301 is set to close in early 2023 after more than 100 years in business. The cooperative’s bank has informed them they must pay a note or the building will be sold Feb. 3, 2023. Cooperative officials told the Independent News they were caught off guard...
mymoinfo.com
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
Missouri family gets $6 million in Ford asbestos lawsuit
A St. Louis family will receive $6 million in an asbestos lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company.
mymoinfo.com
Lloyd Dean Richardson – Service 11/7/22 At 1 P.M.
Lloyd Dean Richardson of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lloyd Richardson is Monday from 11 until 1 at...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon
Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 Veterans’ Parade upcoming
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is inviting veterans and the public to be part of a special Veterans’ Day parade through downtown Festus. The event will be held on Friday, November 11th. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says this will be added recognition to the district’s plans in honoring...
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
mymoinfo.com
Jeannie Goff talks Jefferson County Clerk’s office race
(Hillsboro) There are only a handful of local contested races as the General Election approaches next week. There will be a new Jefferson County Elections Clerk as Ken Waller announced he is running for State Representative in the 114th District. Current County Clerk’s Office Chief of Staff Jeannie Goff is one of two people running for that position. She says her years of service in the office make her the best candidate.
mymoinfo.com
Republican Jones Will Be On Washington County Ballot For Prosecuting Attorney
(Potosi) Regional Radio had told you about a couple months ago that republican John Jones would not be allowed to be a candidate for Washington County Prosecuting Attorney but the latest from the Independent Journal says his name will be on the November 8th ballot. This comes after more legal...
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
mymoinfo.com
Anna Jean Wade – Service 11/5/2022 3 p.m.
Anna Jean Wade of Farmington died Monday at the age of 88. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday at one o’clock followed by a service at 3 at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Internment will be private.
mymoinfo.com
Anna Mae Clements — Service 11/8/22 Noon
Anna Mae Clements of Festus passed away Tuesday (11/1), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Anna Clements will be Tuesday (11/8) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
