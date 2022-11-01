(Hillsboro) There are only a handful of local contested races as the General Election approaches next week. There will be a new Jefferson County Elections Clerk as Ken Waller announced he is running for State Representative in the 114th District. Current County Clerk’s Office Chief of Staff Jeannie Goff is one of two people running for that position. She says her years of service in the office make her the best candidate.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO