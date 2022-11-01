ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CBS DFW

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says "no," he won't be asking Biden or national Democrats to campaign with him

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio turned in a lively performance in Monday night's contentious debate against his GOP opponent JD Vance for the state's open Senate seat, and he has a slight lead in a couple of recent polls, but nonetheless, he's heard little from the Democratic Party about dropping more resources into what was once considered to be a longshot campaign.
BBC

Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine

A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
