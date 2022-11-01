Read full article on original website
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says "no," he won't be asking Biden or national Democrats to campaign with him
Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio turned in a lively performance in Monday night's contentious debate against his GOP opponent JD Vance for the state's open Senate seat, and he has a slight lead in a couple of recent polls, but nonetheless, he's heard little from the Democratic Party about dropping more resources into what was once considered to be a longshot campaign.
BBC
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
Former President Trump holding rally in Dayton day before Election; Rep Ryan’s camp responds
VANDALIA — Former President Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is coming to the Miami Valley for a political rally on November 7th, one day before Election Day, his political action committee, Save America, announced Wednesday evening. The event will take place at Wright Brothers Aero...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Republicans react to Biden White House secrecy around Delaware visitors: 'a bunch of malarkey'
FIRST ON FOX: Republicans reacted to the White House dodging questions on the reportedly nonexistent visitor logs from President Biden’s Delaware home. A recent New York Post report revealed that the Secret Service claimed to have no records on the identities of visitors to the president’s home in Delaware.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Biden: If voters feel he's 'missing a beat' due to age, they should 'support some other Democrat' in 2024
"Once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in," Biden says in interview
Biden shouts, whispers while touting infrastructure bill: 'The future is about the future'
President Biden whispered, shouted and touted his optimism for the future of America, its infrastructure and workforce plan to make more jobs available.
Biden demands late-game $18 million booster for Democratic candidates: Report
President Joe Biden reportedly instructed the Democratic National Committee to pony up $18 million to boost his party's House and Senate campaigns just two weeks before the midterm elections as Republicans hope to win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
President Joe Biden's travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign's closing days
