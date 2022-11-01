OTTER LAKE, MI -- When voters in this tiny municipality look at their ballots on Election Day, there won’t be a lot to pick from in the race for Village Council. There are no candidates on the ballot to fill three openings on the council in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, though two village residents have registered as write-in candidates, a necessary step in having any votes for them counted.

