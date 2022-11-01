ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Commission approves purchase agreement for Guy Center

Marine City officials agree to drop price by $45,000. A majority of the Marine City Commission approved a purchase agreement for the Guy Center at a regular meeting on Oct. 20. After a brief discussion they gave City Manager Holly Tatman the okay to proceed with the sale. Commissioner Lisa Hendrick voted against that motion and Commissioner John Kreidler was absent from the recent meeting.
MARINE CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train

Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
LAPEER, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

County commission, city council races to be decided Nov. 8

After the Nov. 8 election, there will be a few new faces dotting the St. Clair County Board of Commissioners and the city council tables in Port Huron, Marysville and St. Clair. The county commission. Voters will elect at least two new commissioners to the county board on Tuesday, possibly...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Algonac introduces memorial pavers at dog park

City Manager also addresses leaves, signs and grants. At the regular Algonac City Council meeting on Nov. 1 City Manager Denice Gerstenberg addressed a number of topics during the regular agenda item entitled ‘City Manager’s Report.’. City dog park at Lions Field. Announcing a new memorial pavers program...
ALGONAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP. 
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids

A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Siegler farm plays host to a former Red Wing

IMLAY CITY — Local dairy farmer Kip Siegler has had a brush with fame last week. This time in the person of former Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, AKA Michigan’s newest version of “Mr. Hockey.”. Despite his prowess and successes on the ice, Abdelkader had never before...
IMLAY CITY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital

Lipari Foods in Warren, a specialty food distributor, importer, and manufacturer serving independent and specialty grocers, national chains, and convenience stores, has been sold by its holding company, H.I.G. Capital […] The post Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WARREN, MI
MLive

This Michigan village doesn’t have many people -- and even fewer council candidates

OTTER LAKE, MI -- When voters in this tiny municipality look at their ballots on Election Day, there won’t be a lot to pick from in the race for Village Council. There are no candidates on the ballot to fill three openings on the council in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, though two village residents have registered as write-in candidates, a necessary step in having any votes for them counted.
OTTER LAKE, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
ALGONAC, MI

