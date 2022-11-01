Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Commission approves purchase agreement for Guy Center
Marine City officials agree to drop price by $45,000. A majority of the Marine City Commission approved a purchase agreement for the Guy Center at a regular meeting on Oct. 20. After a brief discussion they gave City Manager Holly Tatman the okay to proceed with the sale. Commissioner Lisa Hendrick voted against that motion and Commissioner John Kreidler was absent from the recent meeting.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
News of Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Renovation Leads To Mis-Leading News
Recent news that Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights would be getting a major $1 Billion renovation that includes over 2,800 multi-family apartments including 750 for senior housing, nearly 150,000 square feet of retail and dining (in addition to the existing 400,000,) 60,000 square feet of office space and a 120-room hotel, according to the City of Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January
You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now. The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve. The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
County commission, city council races to be decided Nov. 8
After the Nov. 8 election, there will be a few new faces dotting the St. Clair County Board of Commissioners and the city council tables in Port Huron, Marysville and St. Clair. The county commission. Voters will elect at least two new commissioners to the county board on Tuesday, possibly...
Sterling Heights City Council approves Lakeside Mall redevelopment proposal
The city of Sterling Heights is moving forward with a billion-dollar redevelopment of Lakeside Mall.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Algonac introduces memorial pavers at dog park
City Manager also addresses leaves, signs and grants. At the regular Algonac City Council meeting on Nov. 1 City Manager Denice Gerstenberg addressed a number of topics during the regular agenda item entitled ‘City Manager’s Report.’. City dog park at Lions Field. Announcing a new memorial pavers program...
Resident credited with saving lives as apartment fire in West Detroit rips through complex
A quick-thinking resident who alerted neighbors to a fire at an apartment building on Detroit’s west side Tuesday morning is being credited with saving multiple lives.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mike Deising, candidate for Marysville City Council, arrested on felony charges
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Halloween issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Lee Deising, a Marysville realtor and candidate in the four-person race for two seats on the Marysville City Council on Nov. 8;. Deising was charged with a felony count of uttering and publishing...
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
wincountry.com
Wayne County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $25 Million Cash Payout Instant Game
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Wane County man was the lucky winner of $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The 63-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at JCJ Food located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
tricitytimes-online.com
Siegler farm plays host to a former Red Wing
IMLAY CITY — Local dairy farmer Kip Siegler has had a brush with fame last week. This time in the person of former Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, AKA Michigan’s newest version of “Mr. Hockey.”. Despite his prowess and successes on the ice, Abdelkader had never before...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital
Lipari Foods in Warren, a specialty food distributor, importer, and manufacturer serving independent and specialty grocers, national chains, and convenience stores, has been sold by its holding company, H.I.G. Capital […] The post Warren’s Lipari Foods Sold by H.I.G. Capital appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This Michigan village doesn’t have many people -- and even fewer council candidates
OTTER LAKE, MI -- When voters in this tiny municipality look at their ballots on Election Day, there won’t be a lot to pick from in the race for Village Council. There are no candidates on the ballot to fill three openings on the council in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, though two village residents have registered as write-in candidates, a necessary step in having any votes for them counted.
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 8