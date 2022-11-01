ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
