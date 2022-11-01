ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Fall Colors Are Finally Showing Up In Southwest Oklahoma

For weeks now, the fate of Southwest Oklahoma's fall colors has been uncertain. We've experienced a deep and historic drought this year. Crops dried up, trees shed leaves early, and fissures opened up in our backyards. It's been crazy enough that experts predicted a lack of fall foliage, but as I went to lunch today, I spotted plenty of it along my way.
Five Great Movies Filmed In Oklahoma

When it comes to entertainment in Oklahoma, most people fall short on ideas insisting it's a "boring fly-over state," but you and I both know that's not true. If you've traveled enough in your life, you know that there are no boring places... just boring people. There's always something to...
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
