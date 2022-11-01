Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO
Oklahoma experts discuss shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts discussed the shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery. The jackpot is a record-high $1.6 billion. After federal and state taxed are subtracted, you’re looking at a payout of around $456 million and it could be all yours after Saturday’s drawing. Just...
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
It’s Finally Fall Oklahoma, Time to Go Camping in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge
Now that things are finally starting to cool off some, it's the perfect time to head to the mountains and do a little camping. While I do enjoy camping in the warmer weather I'm not a huge fan of camping when it's really hot, or worse hot and muggy. Plus...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Fall Colors Are Finally Showing Up In Southwest Oklahoma
For weeks now, the fate of Southwest Oklahoma's fall colors has been uncertain. We've experienced a deep and historic drought this year. Crops dried up, trees shed leaves early, and fissures opened up in our backyards. It's been crazy enough that experts predicted a lack of fall foliage, but as I went to lunch today, I spotted plenty of it along my way.
Five Great Movies Filmed In Oklahoma
When it comes to entertainment in Oklahoma, most people fall short on ideas insisting it's a "boring fly-over state," but you and I both know that's not true. If you've traveled enough in your life, you know that there are no boring places... just boring people. There's always something to...
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
El Reno residents experiencing foggy and discolored tap water; the city says it may remain that way until spring
The city of El Reno said discoloration and fog in the water is temporary, but may not go back to normal until next year.
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
KOCO
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
KFOR
Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are trimming household expenses for the necessary items like food and medicine in order to pay for electricity according to a new survey. The study conducted by LendingTree found 42% of Oklahoma households have sacrificed to pay to keep the lights on. Only three...
