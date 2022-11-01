Read full article on original website
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley says it ‘will not rest’ until pipeline is completed; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Mountain Valley says it “will not rest” until its pipeline is completed. — The Roanoke Times. Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs. — Virginia Mercury. States are...
wallstreetwindow.com
Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
WDBJ7.com
Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news. “My colleague, he didn’t know either....
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WSLS
Corned Beef & Co: Cursed or coincidence? The stories surrounding its ‘haunted’ painting
ROANOKE, Va. – Corned Beef & Co. is one of the most popular spots in Downtown Roanoke, but some might not know about the spooky things that happen after dark. It’s family-friendly by day, and a bustling bar by night, but when the party stops, the “paranormal experiences” are just getting started.
wallstreetwindow.com
Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL
Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
Garden & Gun
Feel-Good Goods: A Gorgeous New Southern Leather Collection
As a native Virginian, I’ve always felt proud of the beautiful leather goods that emerge out of a small town like Lynchburg, from the folks at Moore & Giles. I grew up not too far down Highway 29 from the headquarters of the company, which opened in 1933, and while traveling as Garden & Gun’s style director, if I happen to sit on a piece of leather furniture in a showroom or shop (or hotel or bar), I often inquire if it’s by Moore & Giles. More often than not, the answer is yes, and I love it whenever I spot this little bit of my home state out in the wild.
SERWAN ZANGANA: Roanoke City’s Problems Will Not Be Solved From A Restaurant Table
It is the same old drama with the same characters but different actors in different countries. To compare the Roanoke City Council members to the Council members of the City of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan (Iraq), it is an unfortunate situation for the hardworking people in both cities to end up with corrupt representatives who abandoned […]
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Liberty News
Liberty Leads Conference With 6 All-BIG EAST Honorees
BIG EAST regular season co-champion No. 19 Liberty saw a conference-best six players earn 2022 All-BIG EAST honors, it was announced on Thursday morning prior to this weekend’s BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship. Liberty’s Bethany Dykema, Lizzie Hamlett and Charlotte Vaanhold were each voted to the All-BIG EAST first...
WSLS
Fire at Lynchburg Shell gas station leaves more than $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A fire at a Lynchburg gas station has left more than $75,000 in damages, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. At about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov.2), authorities were called to the Stop In Shell gas station on 7719 Timberlake Road. Once on scene, crews...
