As a native Virginian, I’ve always felt proud of the beautiful leather goods that emerge out of a small town like Lynchburg, from the folks at Moore & Giles. I grew up not too far down Highway 29 from the headquarters of the company, which opened in 1933, and while traveling as Garden & Gun’s style director, if I happen to sit on a piece of leather furniture in a showroom or shop (or hotel or bar), I often inquire if it’s by Moore & Giles. More often than not, the answer is yes, and I love it whenever I spot this little bit of my home state out in the wild.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO