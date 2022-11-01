The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO