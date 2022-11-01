Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Lloyd Dean Richardson – Service 11/7/22 At 1 P.M.
Lloyd Dean Richardson of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lloyd Richardson is Monday from 11 until 1 at...
mymoinfo.com
Anna Mae Clements — Service 11/8/22 Noon
Anna Mae Clements of Festus passed away Tuesday (11/1), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Anna Clements will be Tuesday (11/8) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Catherine Jean Spradling-Badger — Service 11/4/22 10 A.M.
Catherine Jean Spradling-Badger of Festus passed away Monday (10/31), she was 71 years old. The funeral services will be Friday (11/4) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Catherine Spradling-Badger will be Thursday (11/3) evening...
mymoinfo.com
Katina Lynnette Holland – Service – 11/04/22 at 1 p.m.
Katina Lynnette Holland of Union died October 28th at the age of 47. The funeral service will be tomorrow (friday) afternoon at 1 at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Meramec Hills Cemetery in Cuba. Visitation for Katina Holland is tomorrow (friday) from 11 until...
mymoinfo.com
Beulah Rae Hartenberger – Service – 11/04/22 at 11 a.m.
Beulah Rae Hartenberger of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 97. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Christian Cemetery. Visitation for Beulah Hartenberger is Friday morning from 10 until 11 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Ernest Robinson – Service 6pm 11/3/22
Ernest Robinson of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 67. The funeral service will be 6:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Ernest Robinson will be 4 to 6 Thursday prior ot the service at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
John Thomas – Service 10am 11/7/22
John Thomas of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 60. The funeral service will be 10:00 Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for John Thomas will be 4 to 8 Sunday and 7 to 9:45 Monday at Cozean Memorial...
mymoinfo.com
Jerome “Jay” Joseph Barton Jr. — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Jerome “Jay” Joseph Barton Jr., of Imperial, passed away Saturday (10/29), he was 60 years old. The funeral services will be held Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at St. Pius V Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis. The visitation for Jay Barton...
mymoinfo.com
Patricia Ann Buchheit – Service 11/10/22 At 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Buchheit of Perryville died Saturday, October 29th at the age of 71. The funeral service is Thursday morning, November 10th at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Patricia Buchheit is Wednesday evening, November 9th...
mymoinfo.com
Donald Elmer Prevallet – Graveside Service – 11/19/22 at 10 a.m.
Donald Elmer Prevallet of Blytheville, Arkansas, formerly of Perryville, died October 27th at the age of 88. A gravesside service will be held Saturday morning, November 19th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Darlene Baudendistel – Service 11/4/22 3 p.m.
Darlene Baudendistel of Perryville died Saturday at the age of 85. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 3 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation is Friday at one o’clock at Ford &...
mymoinfo.com
Christa Jan Yount – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Christa Jan Yount of Caledonia died October 29th at the age of 35. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Christa Yount is Friday evening from 5 until 9...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
mymoinfo.com
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
mymoinfo.com
Connie Hurst – Service 7pm 11/4/22
Connie Hurst of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 74. A service will be held at 7:00 Friday night at the Bridge Community Church with a fellowship dinner immediately following. Burial will be private. Visitation for Connie Hurst will be 4 until the time of the service. Cozean Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Falls in 5 in Class 3 Volleyball Semi on KREI
The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…
mymoinfo.com
#2 Ste. Genevieve Takes On #5 Pleasant Hill In Class 3 Volleyball State Semifinals On Thursday
(Cape Girardeau) It’s been 14 years since the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has made it to the state semifinals. On Thursday, the Dragons will head south to Cape Girardeau to play in the Class 3 semifinals and we’ll have the call on AM-800 KREI. Ste. Genevieve has 32...
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day
(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
mymoinfo.com
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
Comments / 0