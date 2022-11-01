Read full article on original website
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
Architectural home from Grand Designs now for sale in Hertfordshire
A head-turning Hertfordshire home, which featured on an episode of Grand Designs in 2017, is now for sale for £5.9 million. Described by presenter Kevin McCloud as 'part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa', Abbey Orchard House is known for being one of the most individual and outstanding architectural houses built in England in the 21st century.
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
What Type Of Kitchen Flooring Do Nearly 40% Of People Prefer? Exclusive Survey
The flooring you choose for your kitchen needs to be both durable and beautiful. Here is what type of kitchen flooring House Digest readers prefer.
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
"Wet Room" Bathrooms are Trending — Here's How to Get the Look
When renovating a bathroom, you want to choose trends with some staying power. Those rooms can be a headache to redo, plus the expense alone is enough to make you think twice. Whether it's retiling your shower or swapping in a new vanity, bathroom overhauls are important to get right. As inspiration for your next renovation, let us introduce you to a new trend that's only gaining popularity: the "wet room" bathroom.
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
How to Create a One-of-a-Kind Bedroom
Everyone wants their bedroom to reflect their personal style. But with so many design options available, it can be tough to know where to start. If you are looking for ways to create a bedroom that is uniquely yours, here are five suggestions. 1. Start with the Bed. One way...
How To Clean Hardwood Floors
Hardwood floors add value and natural beauty to any space. Discover how to clean hardwood floors in the easiest way: mopping. While hardwood floors are beautiful on their own, clean wood floors are exceptional. Here is a super simple, budget-friendly guide, on how to clean hardwood floors that take just...
