Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
cowboystatedaily.com
Forced to Diversify, Wyoming Ranchers Launch USDA-Certified Meat Processing Plant
Cathryn Kerns is not living the ranching life she thought she would be when she married her husband Taylor six years ago. In 2016, the couple thought they'd be raising their family on the Kerns ranch near Sheridan, the sixth generation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inflation In Wyoming Sees Largest Jump In 41 Years
Inflation in the Cowboy State continues to post double-digit increases for transportation and food, based on Wyoming's latest cost-of-living report. The report, released this week and prepared by State Economic Analysis Division Principal Economist Amy Bittner, shows statewide inflation rate...
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
county17.com
Allred ignored: Wyoming county clerks make no drop box changes
Interim secretary of state’s written request won’t affect how voters can cast ballots in the 2022 general election. Election officials in the seven Wyoming counties where voters can cast ballots via drop boxes disregarded interim Secretary of State Karl Allred’s request to ditch the boxes. History:. Allred,...
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. "The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races
Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts across the state are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled. School boards are non-partisan in Wyoming and their elections are paid for by their respective school districts....
cowboystatedaily.com
Election Day ‘Blood Moon,’ Lunar Eclipse May Get Snowed Out In Wyoming
Vote for a total lunar eclipse this election day. In the wee hours of Nov. 8 before the polls open, the earth will slide between the full moon and the sun, causing the final total lunar eclipse for the year. It's...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
wyo4news.com
Toss your pumpkins in the trash
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon, Others Praise $85 Million Investment In Wyoming Special-Needs Health Care
Between mint-green brick barriers, the aching souls of the 1930s once languished on cots. A shell of the 30s-era building still stands on the campus of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, but it hasn't been in use for decades. Still, its existence serves as a reminder of how far special-needs health treatment has come in the state.
svinews.com
USDA provides $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to Western Wyoming
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) State Director Glenn Pauley announced that the Department is providing $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties. Today's investments include funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
