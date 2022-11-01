Read full article on original website
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
topgear.com
The best bits of the 2022 SEMA show: a gallery
Unlike conventional car shows, it seems to be a bit of a free for all when it comes to what vehicles you stumble across. Reminiscent of a casino floor, there’s lots of disorientating noise, lights and people with thousand-mile stares. It’s bamboozling. So you can often find yourself lost and distracted, contemplating choices (vehicular) that you wouldn’t normally think of.
topgear.com
10 cars for £2.5k we found this week
Yes, it’s the most-maligned Jaguar of our generation, and for good reasons. So we’re going to move past that to the X-Type’s shining gem: its 240bhp, 3.0-litre V6. Which then brings us to the obvious question – what’s the mark of a truly good engine? In our estimation, is how often it’s reefed out of the car it was intended to power and put somewhere else entirely. And in the case of the Ford-Jaguar 3.0-litre V6, it’s finally starting to earn its due as a lightweight, compact and ear-pleasing way to put 240bhp in places it was never really intended.
Road & Track
Porsche's Latest 'Safari' Car Drove Up a Gotdang Volcano
The irony of the many custom builds that drop right around the SEMA show is that so many of those projects don't actually do anything. Sure, they look neat, sitting there on the show floor, but how many of them move under their own power? How many of them have been driven in anger?
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
topgear.com
BMW has revealed seven customised R18 motorbikes
Truly, what it says on the tin. From head to toe, this R 18's channelled stealth mode with lots of black lacquer and black chrome, plus a suite of darkened features including the headlight ring, air filter cover, fuel filler cap, matt black sidepipe-style exhaust, rear view mirrors, handlebar clamps and much more. The 16in wheels may be on smaller the side but partnered with its large tyres it gives the bike proper menace.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #27: Honda CR-Z
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You know that sinking feeling when you’re baking a cake and, having mixed up the batter, slopped it into the tin and popped the whole thing in the oven, you spot a vital ingredient – the eggs, maybe – still sat proudly on the kitchen counter, rather than where it should be, inside the cake? (Yeah, Top Gear, always down with the relatable youth references.)
topgear.com
Porsche Cayman GT4 RS vs Morgan Super 3 vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Speed Week's final three
Several arguments later and we’re down to our final trio... time to head for the hills to decide on a winner. History weighs heavy on the landscape among the Ore Mountains in northwestern Czech Republic, named after rich deposits beneath the surface that’ve fuelled multiple mining rushes for tin, silver and even uranium over the centuries. Welcome to the ceiling of the old Sudetenland, the disputed German-Czech territory ceded to Hitler on the eve of war, later the epicentre of the regime’s doomed plot to create an atomic weapon.
topgear.com
This is... exactly what it looks like: a soundbar made from a 911 GT3’s exhaust
Try to convince your significant other that this is a good idea. We’ll wait. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. It’s hardly a secret that Porsche 911s sound good. It’s a hefty part of the not-so-secret sauce, after all: the fact that at a certain part in the rev range – near the top, naturally – the flat-six engine in the back actually starts to sound musical. And the most talented aural performer is, coincidentally enough, generally the most talented... well, performer: the GT3.
topgear.com
The Zeekr 009 is a striking six-seat MPV with 511 miles of range
Electric people carrier for China also gets a 140kWh battery and 536bhp. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Geely’s upmarket Chinese brand Zeekr has announced its second model after the 001 shooting brake-coupe-SUV thing, and this latest...
