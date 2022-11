In 2010, Chelmsford, Mass. became one of the first six municipalities in the Commonwealth to receive a Green Community designation. This means that the town has pledged to meet the criteria of the Green Communities Act by reducing municipal energy usage by 20% over five years. The town is also committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in alignment with the Commonwealth’s goals from the Massachusetts 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO