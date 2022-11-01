ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

Manhattan city commission drafting new questions for law board candidates

The Manhattan City Commission will hold a discussion this evening regarding questions being drafted for candidates applying to be on the Riley County Law Board. Five questions have been drafted so far, asking candidates their knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-millon dollar public sector operating budget, experience on boards that collectively supervise an agency director related to law enforcement, and policy issues related to law enforcement the candidate would like to see reviewed or explored. Other questions pertain to what a potential candidate believes their role as a law board member should be and major challenges and priorities ahead for RCPD.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Pottawatomie County approve raises for employees

Pottawatomie County commissioners approved a second cost of living adjustment for its employees Monday. The move will give county employees an overall 10 percent boost in thier COLAs after the commission OK’d a 3.5 percent increase in July. The county deferred any additional increases to see if inflation concerns would diminish. County Administrator Chad Kinsley noted department heads began tightening their belts to ensure they could take on the adjustment for the remainder of the year.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online

A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Riley County Police Department has new director

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director, Brian Peete of Montpelier, Vermont. He will now lead the only consolidated law enforcement agency in Kansas. Peete was voted into the position unanimously by Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) Monday afternoon. Peete is the current chief in Montpelier, according to […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 2

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LINDA LORRAINE JAMES, 54, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment; Bond $500. MARTIN BENJAMIN VOGTS, 22, Greenwood, SC,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

RCHD confirms bivalent boosters now available for young children

Riley County saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the final week of October. That was enough for the county to remain in KDHE’s moderate incidence category, with a rate of 47.1 per 100,000 people. The local health department reports that one patient was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, but was not being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
1350kman.com

City approves new Aggieville parking fees

Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday approved an ordinance setting regulations and fees for the Aggieville Parking garage starting in January – though an amendment setting hour limits will return for commission approval later this year. That’s Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook. Plans approved on first reading set...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

USD 383 board meeting preview

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will be presented with information this evening regarding the state accreditation process. An overview of the 5-year process, which began in 2017 and ends in 2023, will be reviewed along with progress made so far. Two goals are highlighted in agenda documents, including a goal to...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River. The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency

With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

529 accounts provide welcome boost to a school and an educator at USD 383

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers was in Riley County Friday to present prizes to USD 383. He visited two elementary schools. Rogers presented $2,500 to Ogden Elementary School and $1,000 to Lee Elementary ESOL teacher Heidi Peoples. The randomly drawn prizes will purchase school supplies. There were more than 2,300 nominations in the Choose My School Supply Drive.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy