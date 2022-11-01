The Manhattan City Commission will hold a discussion this evening regarding questions being drafted for candidates applying to be on the Riley County Law Board. Five questions have been drafted so far, asking candidates their knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-millon dollar public sector operating budget, experience on boards that collectively supervise an agency director related to law enforcement, and policy issues related to law enforcement the candidate would like to see reviewed or explored. Other questions pertain to what a potential candidate believes their role as a law board member should be and major challenges and priorities ahead for RCPD.

