1350kman.com
Manhattan city commission drafting new questions for law board candidates
The Manhattan City Commission will hold a discussion this evening regarding questions being drafted for candidates applying to be on the Riley County Law Board. Five questions have been drafted so far, asking candidates their knowledge and experience with reviewing, approving and overseeing a multi-millon dollar public sector operating budget, experience on boards that collectively supervise an agency director related to law enforcement, and policy issues related to law enforcement the candidate would like to see reviewed or explored. Other questions pertain to what a potential candidate believes their role as a law board member should be and major challenges and priorities ahead for RCPD.
WIBW
Former Shawnee Co. man to pay $72K in restitution for failure to pay sales tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man formerly from Shawnee Co. has been ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failure to pay sales tax. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Monday, Oct. 31, Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failing to pay sales tax to the state.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie County approve raises for employees
Pottawatomie County commissioners approved a second cost of living adjustment for its employees Monday. The move will give county employees an overall 10 percent boost in thier COLAs after the commission OK’d a 3.5 percent increase in July. The county deferred any additional increases to see if inflation concerns would diminish. County Administrator Chad Kinsley noted department heads began tightening their belts to ensure they could take on the adjustment for the remainder of the year.
1350kman.com
North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online
A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
Riley County Police Department has new director
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director, Brian Peete of Montpelier, Vermont. He will now lead the only consolidated law enforcement agency in Kansas. Peete was voted into the position unanimously by Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) Monday afternoon. Peete is the current chief in Montpelier, according to […]
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LINDA LORRAINE JAMES, 54, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment; Bond $500. MARTIN BENJAMIN VOGTS, 22, Greenwood, SC,...
1350kman.com
RCHD confirms bivalent boosters now available for young children
Riley County saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the final week of October. That was enough for the county to remain in KDHE’s moderate incidence category, with a rate of 47.1 per 100,000 people. The local health department reports that one patient was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, but was not being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
WIBW
Community members march to fight for right on slaughterhouse project
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Junction City came out Tuesday night with a message to say to the city commission. “The community, the commissioner everyone of them knows what the community wants and we don’t want a slaughterhouse,” said protester, Karen Augustine. People met at Heritage...
1350kman.com
City approves new Aggieville parking fees
Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday approved an ordinance setting regulations and fees for the Aggieville Parking garage starting in January – though an amendment setting hour limits will return for commission approval later this year. That’s Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook. Plans approved on first reading set...
1350kman.com
USD 383 board meeting preview
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will be presented with information this evening regarding the state accreditation process. An overview of the 5-year process, which began in 2017 and ends in 2023, will be reviewed along with progress made so far. Two goals are highlighted in agenda documents, including a goal to...
WIBW
City Commission approves plan to develop Riverfront MHK
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of support for fundraising efforts by Riverfront MHK to develop a master plan for future development of the waterfront area along the Kansas River. The resolution states it clear that no City funds will be used for the...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones. Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas. The...
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency
With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/2/22: USD 383, Manhattan Fire Department, Downtown MHK Inc.
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade and board member Christine Weixelman. Manhattan Fire Department Building Official Darren Emery also joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with Downtown MHK, Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder.
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
1350kman.com
529 accounts provide welcome boost to a school and an educator at USD 383
Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers was in Riley County Friday to present prizes to USD 383. He visited two elementary schools. Rogers presented $2,500 to Ogden Elementary School and $1,000 to Lee Elementary ESOL teacher Heidi Peoples. The randomly drawn prizes will purchase school supplies. There were more than 2,300 nominations in the Choose My School Supply Drive.
