Boston – On Oct. 28, the Construction Leadership Council of the Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts (AGC MA) renovated and restored the McLaughlin Center and Marr Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, located in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester. The organization is a nonprofit institution that provides a safe place for more than 4000 young people to learn, explore, play, and make friends, all for a membership fee of $5 per year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO