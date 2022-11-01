Read full article on original website
Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table
A penalty from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute of additional time won Manchester City the game against Fuham.
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
10-man Manchester City snatch incredible late win vs Fulham
Manchester City snatched an incredible victory at home against Fulham as they played with 10 men for over an hour but Erling Haaland’s stoppage time penalty kick put them top of the table. Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up but Joao Cancelo was then sent off and gave a...
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
Russell Martin: Swansea City boss wants players contracts sorted before his own
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future. Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing". Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about...
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
MATCHDAY: Man City can top EPL, Pique plays last for Barca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City can move back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Fulham. Early season leader Arsenal does not play until Sunday, meaning it is an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s team to take advantage and keep the pressure on the London club, which faces a test of its title credentials against Chelsea. At the other end of the table, the bottom three are all in action. Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford, Wolves are at home against Brighton, and Leicester travels to Everton. Leeds, meanwhile, will look to build on last week’s shock win at Liverpool when it hosts Bournemouth.
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Newcastle are Premier League title challengers - Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Newcastle are one of six sides who pose a threat to his team's bid for a third straight Premier League title. City are well placed to become only the fifth English club - after Arsenal, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Manchester United - to achieve the feat.
Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion
Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two...
Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview
Manchester United face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - this is our opposition preview for the match.
FA Cup: Kevin Phillips and South Shields seeking big upset
FA Cup - South Shields v Forest Green Rovers. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and live text commentary on BBC Sport website. South Shields are a club with big ambitions and on Saturday they plan on using the FA Cup to showcase exactly how they mean business.
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview: Drinking Hasenhüttel beer
Newcastle United and the Toon Army will move down south on a rather long trip through the whole of England to face Southampton tomorrow. The Saints await in the confines of St Mary’s Stadium to host some lads that seem to be unstoppable these days when it comes to kicking balls around on top of green-grass fields.
McKinstry grateful to have learned from 'mental' Bielsa
Stuart McKinstry credits the “mental” methods of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds for helping him making an impact with boyhood club Motherwell. The 20-year-old winger left the Fir Park academy at age 16 to join Leeds, where he has made two first-team appearances, before returning on loan to Motherwell in August.
Stoppage-time own goal sees Forest, Brentford split points
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford recap: A stoppage-time own goal cost the Bees two points, as they were force to settle for a 2-2 draw at the City Ground on Saturday. Morgan Gibbs-White put Nottingham Forest ahead after 20 minutes, but Bryan Mbeumo equalized from the penalty spot during first-half stoppage time and Yoane Wissa, who earlier won the penalty, made it 2-1 in the 75th. Brentford were so nearly over the line with the victory and three points, but the Bees failed to clear the ball inside their own penalty area, then inside their own six-yard box, and eventually the ball found its way over the goal line (by an inch or two) with under 60 seconds of stoppage time left to play.
Haaland 'much better' and in line for Fulham return
Erling Haaland is feeling "much better" and could be in line for a return to the Manchester City XI for this weekend's game with Fulham, says Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City striker missed the wins over Leicester and Sevilla with a bruised foot but Guardiola said the Norway striker was in contention.
T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.
