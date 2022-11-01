Read full article on original website
IGN
Level Zero Exclusive Preview: Like Dead by Daylight Meets Alien Isolation
Level Zero is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game that looks as if Dead By Daylight and Alien Isolation were thrown into a blender – potentially in the very best of ways. It’s that classic story of a science expedition gone wrong. Teamwork is everything, of course, as four scientists fight to survive against two powerful monsters in a PvP showdown. Developer DogHowl Games recently invited me to a hands-off preview, and so far, I’m feeling optimistic.
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer
TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
Level Zero is a terrifying sci-fi asymmetrical horror where aliens stalk in the dark
If Dead by Daylight had aliens in it.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
IGN
SIGNALIS is the Survival Horror Revival We Needed
Looking around gaming twitter these days, it’s not uncommon to come across the sentiment that “survival horror is back.” These tweets often point to upcoming remakes of Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Silent Hill 2 as well as to The Callisto Protocol which, while not a remake, is very much a spiritual successor to Dead Space. While I’m all for these games modernising survival horror elements for current-gen sensibilities, I can’t help but feel like something was lost in translation. There was a weird, ineffable appeal in the jank of those old PSone-era titles that made them feel creepy in a way modern games can never feel.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
IGN
PSVR 2's Eye-Watering Price Revealed - IGN The Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Daily Fix:The PlayStation VR2's price and release date was finally revealed. Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise's history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.
Forget combat, we asked the devs behind this upcoming RPG how they're including jobs like 'doctor' and 'orator'
There's lots of swordfighting in Where Winds Meet, but I'm more excited to try earning a living 10th-century China.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken - Official Reveal Trailer
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken continues the Deep Sleep legacy with this new pixel based point and click adventure game. This full-length game brings the series' signature tension, atmosphere, and horror-based story that has been absent for almost a decade. Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken will be available on PC in 2023 with future platform releases to be announced.
Blight Survival is an action-horror roguelite that looks like a day in the life of an Elden Ring guard
Check out this medieval action game with some nasty zombies and "violent co-op"
IGN
Resident Evil Re:Verse Video Review
Resident Evil Re:Verse reviewed by Will Borger on Xbox Series X|S, also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC. There’s a good multiplayer game somewhere within Resident Evil Re:Verse, but what’s here now is in desperate need of balance changes and more content. This third-person deathmatch that was added alongside Resident Evil: Village is an interesting take on the franchise’s most iconic locations and characters, and it has some good ideas – especially giving you a second life as a fan-favorite monster. That can be fun in short bursts, but nearly every match showcases its unbalanced roster, lack of variety, and monetization methods that make better perks more easily available to those willing to spend cash.
IGN
Terra Nil - Official Day of the Devs November 2022 Trailer
Get another look at the world of Terra Nil, an upcoming reverse city builder game about ecosystem restoration. Check out the trailer from the Day of the Devs November 2022 showcase to see the reveal that Terra Nil is coming to Steam and Netflix games in 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
Blue Thermal review (2022): gliding anime movie fails to soar
A tension lies in Blue Thermal’s priorities. Fundamentally a college rom-com, the anime movie never quite manages to find good balance between protagonist Tomaki’s love triangle, and her competitive ambitions for gliding. A freshman looking to spread her wings in a Tokyo college, Tomaki winds up joining the...
IGN
Finalmouse Keyboard Prototype Leaks Out Revealing Built-In Display With Interactive Skins and More
Leaks of an upcoming Finalmouse keyboard suggests a major change in the way players look for their next gaming peripheral. Shared by YouTuber Jake Lucky, the keyboard named Alpha Prototype comes with a variety of new technology that will blow minds of consumers. Finalmouse has since acknowledged the leak to be true by quote tweeting Lucky's original tweet.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
