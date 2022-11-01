Read full article on original website
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
ajmc.com
Participating Faculty: Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update
Former Chair of the Board of Directors (retired) These faculty have disclosed the following relevant commercial financial relationships or affiliations in the past 12 months. National Psoriasis Foundation (volunteer) CONSULTANCIES OR PAID ADVISORY BOARDS. Celgene. HONORARIA. Celgene, Cigna. SPEAKERS’ BUREAU. AbbVie, Celgene. Allan Gibofsky, MD, JD. CONSULTANT/ADVISOR. AbbVie, Biosplice...
The First Sign of Alcoholic Liver Damage
Since my father died in 2016 from alcoholic liver disease (ALD), I have researched and written articles to help others become more aware of this dangerous condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic myself, I know I can make a difference by providing the education that seems fairly unknown in the general population.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
Deaths From Chronic Liver Disease on the Rise
A new report details a rise in hospitalization and deaths from chronic liver disease (CLD) and cirrhosis. Salix Pharmaceuticals’ “Liver Health Annual Trends Report” has found that proper care for people with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis is lacking. This may help explain why CLD has surpassed diabetes and stroke as a cause of death among people 25 to 54 years old.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Fatty Liver Disease Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades
Across the world, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly common, according to study results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for a growing proportion of advanced liver disease and liver-related death worldwide. As a result of inflammation, NAFLD can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis (advanced scarring) and even liver cancer. With no effective approved medical therapies, management is dependent on lifestyle change such as weight loss and exercise.
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016 guidelines that added momentum to a decline in opioid painkiller prescriptions. Opioids painkillers can be addictive — even when used under doctors’ orders — and were identified as a big reason for a rise in U.S. drug overdoses that began more than two decades ago. Other drugs have overtaken them in overdose statistics, and illicit fentanyl is now the biggest driver of deaths. The previous guidance succeeded in reducing inappropriate and dangerous prescribing, some experts say. But they also were seen as a barrier to care, with some pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions as doctors wrote them.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Advances in Lymphoma: Implications for Managed Care
Non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) are a heterogeneous group of lymphoproliferative disorders originating in B, T, and natural killer cells.1 NHL is the seventh leading cause of cancer in the United States, with an estimated 80,470 newly diagnosed individuals and 20,250 deaths in 2022.2 B-cell lymphomas may have an aggressive or indolent rate of progression and therefore, treatment and prognosis may be multifactorial and highly variable based on the disease classification, immunophenotype, and genetic and clinical features.1 Mature B-cell lymphomas account for approximately 85% to 90% of all NHL cases, with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma being the most common, followed by follicular lymphoma (FL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).3 Currently, the estimated 5-year survival rate for individuals with NHL is 73.8%.2 Despite initial response to frontline chemoimmunotherapy or chemotherapy, many patients will demonstrate disease progression and become refractory to other treatment options.
ajmc.com
Provider and Patient Knowledge Gaps on Biosimilars: Insights From Surveys
Supplements and Featured Publications, Biosimilars for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases: 2022 Update,. Beyond the legal and regulatory limitations associated with biosimilar availability in the United States, the adoption of biosimilars is contingent on the willingness of health care providers (HCPs) to prescribe them and of patients to accept them. In this dynamic market, it is of paramount importance to understand the current awareness, attitudes, and preferences of a broad spectrum of stakeholders if uptake of biosimilars is to be optimized. In this article, we highlight knowledge gaps among US HCPs and patients regarding biosimilars for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases as assessed in published survey literature over the last 5 years. Although HCP familiarity and understanding of biosimilars appears to have improved over the last 5 years, survey data suggest that some physicians and pharmacists still approach use of biosimilars with caution owing to concerns regarding nonmedical switching, interchangeability, pharmacist-led substitution, and the extent of any cost savings. Patients understand the potential cost benefits of biosimilars but share many of the HCPs’ concerns. A large majority of patients were also concerned that biosimilars would not treat their disease as well as the reference product and that switching may cause more adverse effects. Consequently, nonmedical switching is a major concern for patients, with the majority reporting that they would attempt to avoid a switch. Although patients trust their physicians’ treatment recommendations and express confidence in biosimilars, they have mixed views on automatic substitution by pharmacists. The areas of concern identified can be used to guide further education programs for HCPs and patients, and, in doing so, improve biosimilar uptake.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in Association With Crohn Disease
A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.
ajmc.com
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Appears Just as Effective as Keyhole Surgery
Results from a study on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and lung volume reduction surgery may aid medical professionals in selecting the best treatment for patients with emphysema. A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, compared results from invasive and noninvasive emphysema treatments, finding...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
technologynetworks.com
Study Suggests Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Can Be Repurposed for Diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
