Read full article on original website
Related
An abortion clinic on wheels: Planned Parenthood in Illinois to reduce travel times for patients in red states by bringing abortion care to them
Planned Parenthood is preparing to open its first mobile abortion clinic in Southern Illinois, which will bring services closer to patients by traveling along the borders of neighboring states where abortion has been outlawed.
Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States.
Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting party-appointed election challengers
CNN — Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state. The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year, and has...
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Battle over House seat in California is a wake-up call about the importance of Asian American voters
Experts say that the Asian American vote is big enough to make a difference.
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn't right in the 2020 vote. So he'll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: "I think it was stolen, fair and square."
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states this November
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota next week, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug.
'What idiots:' Hear why Biden took aim at protesters outside event
While discussing protecting Social Security and Medicare during a speech in Joliet, Illinois, President Joe Biden had some words for protesters holding anti-socialism signs outside.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week.
Labor Secretary says Congress needs to block rail strikes without new deals
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says he hopes negotiators between railroads and some rail unions can reach new labor deals and avert a possible strike. But he said without a deal he expects Congress will step in and impose contracts on the unhappy rank-and-file union members.
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to CNN about her election race against GOP challenger Lee Zeldin.
Arizona GOP Senate candidate seizes momentum in final days
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats' hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority. CNN's Kyung Lah has more.
New York voter shares message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
Opinion: Greatest challenge for Biden is getting enough people to truly believe democracy is at risk
Dean Obeidallah writes that Biden's Lincoln-like speech this week ahead of the midterm election sends a chilling message to the country on the state of our democracy.
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2