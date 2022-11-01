Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
One of the great things about Thanksgiving is that there are usually so darn many dishes you're not stuck eating something you really don't like. One of the bad things about Thanksgiving is that there are nervous cooks hoping you like what they brought to the table. Fortunately friends and...
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and bougie. Let's take a look and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living. It's fun to peruse realtor sites and see what's on the market, even if you have no interest in buying, or are nowhere near financially stable enough to buy. -- Hi, that's me.
Where To Get The Perfect Christmas Tree In North Dakota
Halloween is over; now it's time to shamelessly move into Christmas. #NotSorry. I know it's still a little early, but we're doing it. We're preparing for holidays now, because before you know it, they will be here. You don't want to wait until the last minute to figure out where to get a good tree; that could make it where you end up with a "Charlie Brown's Christmas" kind of tree.
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
The 10 Small Towns In NoDak City Folks Like To Frequent The Most
I recently asked a question on our station's social media pages that created a lot of chatter. I was wondering what small town in North Dakota city folks like to frequent the most and why?. I received hundreds of answers on our Facebook pages and from our on-air listeners. It...
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
In Northern Minnesota – Rare Sight Captured On Video
Pretty exciting stuff for crews in Northern Minnesota. Imagine being part of a research group that is studying a particular animal, and coming across something pretty rare - This is what makes their work so rewarding. A cougar just taking what looks like a leisurely stroll down a dirt road in the middle of the night, or early morning. So why is this newsworthy? Are cougars becoming extinct? They are not, but it's rare that they are seen in Northern Minnesota.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
North Dakota’s Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Nothing like a pesky form of weed to try and ruin our day. The weed I am talking about is called Palmer Amaranth. Here is what mda.state.mn says about this pest:. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. Additionally, no transportation, propagation, or sale of this plants is allowed.
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
Dad Jokes are not exclusive to your father. Through social media, millions of children found they had a common thread- they all have dads that like to amuse themselves and in an act of collateral damage, torture their families with their arsenal of "clever" quips. But, credit to fathers everywhere, dad jokes have become so pervasive they've earned an entry in the dictionary.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
I've read many articles over the years about how the majority of people who fish do not fish for big fish. Most fish for food. I would say that is certainly true. Most people I know fish to put fish in the livewell. Especially, walleye fishermen. It's all about limits.
A Minnesota Horror Video – Scarier Than Anything You’ll Ever See
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Popular Products Sold In ND Recalled Due To Harmful Bacteria
So you're at the store looking for your beloved Orange Energy scented Pine-Sol cleaner and the shelves are empty! RATS! You'll have to settle for (ugh) the Lavender Clean scent. Wait a minute! Where has all the Pine-Sol gone? How am I going to get rid of all the bacteria in my home?
