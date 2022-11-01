ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, WI

Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023

Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
DULUTH, MN
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
DULUTH, MN
Douglas County Board Looks To Reduce Budget Costs At Jail

When it was built, the Douglas County Jail facility was designed to be pay for itself - at least when it came to the daily cost per inmate. However, in the roughly twenty years since it opened, that has never materialized, with taxpayers left footing the remaining expenses. Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee

You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior

Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
DULUTH, MN
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth’s Burrito Union Announces The Return Of The Thanksgiving Burrito

There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course Closing This Week For The Season

The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
DULUTH, MN
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth

Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
DULUTH, MN
