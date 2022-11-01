Read full article on original website
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican Food
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces Controversy
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake City
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
gastronomicslc.com
SLC chocolate festival returns for eleventh installment
After taking two years of Covid-induced (online) hiatus, Caputo’s annual chocolate festival is back for 2022 in person. This year’s event marks eleven consecutive years for the celebration of craft chocolate, with each episode centering around one specific name in the world of craft chocolate. Prior events have seen producers from afar as the UK and Iceland head to SLC.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
Photo of the day: There’s ‘snow’ question about it — winter has arrived in Utah
A winter storm that moved into Utah Wednesday morning will continue to impact most of the state tonight and into tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. How much snow will we get?
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
KUTV
What buyers, sellers should know about Utah's housing market right now
CLINTON, Utah (KUTV) — Amy Crosby and her husband sold their house at the perfect time. A year ago, as Utah’s housing market was roaring, the couple said goodbye to their home in West Point and moved in with family. They sold for top dollar. Then, they waited,...
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
upr.org
Great Salt Lake dredging permit sees strong public opposition
US Magnesium, a mineral extraction company on the shore of Great Salt Lake, has applied for a dredging permit to extend its water intake canals because lake levels have gotten so low. On October 19th, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality held a hearing asking for public comment on the...
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken Wings
They started in Utah and are in several states now. Inside Winger's(Image is author's) Wingers American Diner was opened in Bountiful, Utah, by Eric Slaymaker in 1993. He had an idea to share his recipe for what he thought were the best wings in the world. The first restaurant was a modular diner which was manufactured in Florida and shipped to Utah. It was a hit and has grown into a chain of restaurant franchises.
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
