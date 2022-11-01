ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
MedicalXpress

Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease

The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Health

Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study

Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
Medical News Today

5 unusual symptoms of diabetes

Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
News-Medical.net

Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk

In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seniorresource.com

How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?

