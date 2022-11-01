Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Two Common Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Shown to Outperform Others in New Study
Two common medications for type 2 diabetes—insulin glargine and liraglutide—performed the best of four medications used to maintain blood glucose levels. Individuals who used those two medications saw their blood glucose levels remain within the recommended ranges longer than with the oral drugs tested during the study. It...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
