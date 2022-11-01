ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

KHBS

Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville. “We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”. For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Details, images surface for Fayetteville-filmed movie ‘Mindcage’

The new film, starring Martin Lawrence and Academy Award-winner John Malcovich, is called “Mindcage,” and was shot largely in and around Fayetteville last August. The film also stars Melissa Roxburgh, best known for her work on the Netflix series “Manifest.”. According to an article on entertainment news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021

Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
BELLA VISTA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard

A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
BENTONVILLE, AR

