Invasive Plants Species are Increasing Exponentially, But No One Knows How Many Invasive Plant Species There Are
AMHERST, Mass. – Invasive plants can have devastating effects on local ecologies, comparable to the effects wrought by global warming. And yet, there is currently no reliable understanding of how many invasive plant species there are in the world. New research, led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and recently published in Ecological Applications, is the first to comprehensively pinpoint the various unknowns that need to be addressed in order to intelligently manage invasive species around the world.
UMass Amherst Receives Grant from New America to Advance Public Interest Technology Movement
New America, a non-profit organization whose mission is to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities caused by rapid technological and social change, announced the award of $2.3 million to the University of Massachusetts Amherst and 17 universities and colleges in the Public Interest Technology University Network (PIT-UN) during its PIT-UN annual convening in New York City held earlier this month. The funding will support projects aimed at accelerating inclusion, diversity and equity in technology development.
University of Massachusetts Amherst Dining Program to Celebrate Plant-based Foodservice Project with Public Tasting Event
DATE: Thursday, Nov. 3, 5–8 p.m. WHAT: UMass Dining, now celebrating its sixth straight year of earning Best Campus Food in America honors,. will celebrate the creation of plant-based menu items in partnership with Nestlé Professional. and plant-based soup company Wholesome Crave with a public tasting event. WHERE:...
College of Humanities and Fine Arts Dean Barbara Krauthamer Appointed to Mass Cultural Council
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karen Polito have appointed UMass Amherst Dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts (HFA) Barbara Krauthamer to the Mass Cultural Council, the Commonwealth’s agency that promotes excellence, inclusion, education and diversity in the arts, humanities and sciences. As a member of...
Masoud Hashemi Elected President of 3 Professional Organizations
Masoud Hashemi, extension professor of sustainable farming and agronomy management, has recently been elected to lead three cooperating organizations. Hashemi has been named president-elect of the Northeastern regional branches of the Agronomy Society of America (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), and Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). He will lead the triumvirate for two years (until late 2024).
In Memoriam: Steven W. Floyd
Steven W. Floyd (72), a distinguished professor of management, died Oct. 18 at his home after a brief illness. Floyd was a leading scholar in the areas of strategy process and change. Floyd worked at UMass Amherst from 1987 to 1990 as an assistant professor. He returned in 2011 as...
Mass Cultural Council Grant Awarded to The Juniper Initiative for Literary Arts and Action
The Juniper Initiative for Literary Arts and Action has received $11,600 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) to support its outstanding literary arts programming. Funding from MCC acknowledges the significant public value and impact of Juniper’s renowned Visiting Writers Series, Juniper Summer Writing Institute, Juniper Institute for Young Writers and annual Juniper Literary Festival.
