National Life Group and Sodexo Continue Annual Tradition to Give Away Free To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners In Washington County

WCAX
Barre hosts veterans parade Saturday
Daylight Saving time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When the clock hits 2 a.m., automatic clocks will go back to 1 a.m. Vermont’s largest hospital is being recognized not for taking care of patients, but for the environment. Wood 4 Good is getting fired up for the winter.
WCVB
Monday, November 7: Main Streets and Back Roads of Shelburne, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The 1,400-acre Shelburne Farms is famed for its Vermont cheddar – and gorgeous grounds laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted. The Shelburne Museum is jam-packed with art and oddities. We meet a well-known musician whose side hustle is highlighting “weirdness.” And no trip to Shelburne is complete without a visit to the Vermont Teddy Bear Company.
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
willistonobserver.com
What do you mean, ‘community center?’
Committee forms to consider library expansion, new community center. Should Williston expand its public library? Should it build a new community center? What about combining both into one space?
VTDigger
Expanded Danville Health Center reopens to the community November 7th
Danville, VT – Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announces the re-opening of the Danville Health Center on November 7th following a complete remodel and a 1,600 square foot expansion. The renovated and expanded space is welcoming, comfortable, and updated for patients, featuring artwork from Timothy Kirchoff, a local photographer....
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh massage parlor reopens after devastating fire
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — StoneWorks Massage & Skincare is back open for business 21 days after a fire burned down its previous building. The Plattsburgh business was in the process of moving to a new site on Tom Miller Road before the fire. Since then, owners tell us the community has been helping them get back on their feet, making donations and moving furniture.
WCAX
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lamoille County School District employee has been disciplined and placed on leave. The district sent out a letter to families and staff Thursday saying the non-instructional employee allegedly violated school and district policy regarding computer and technology use. The district says this alleged behavior...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
vermontcatholic.org
‘We are a people of the Mass, a people of the Eucharist’
I grew up in a very homogeneous parish just outside of Boston. Most of the Catholics in my parish were of European descent, very few were Latino or people of color. I knew most of the children my age and their parents as they did me and mine. On Sundays the church was full. We all knew the responses. We all knew when to sit and to kneel. Some of us sang. Most went to communion, and we all talked and met outside after Mass. I was part of that parish. I was part of the Church.
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
Colchester Sun
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its Facebook and Instagram pages
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its pages on Facebook and Instagram each week in November. For a chance of winning participants can like the recreation department's Instagram and Facebook page and like and share their Facebook post. Prizes available each week include:. Essex Area...
wamc.org
Burlington mayor discusses city issues
The city of Burlington, Vermont is dealing with a number of issues from crime to redistricting to redevelopment. This week the city council approved new agreements allowing CityPlace, a long-delayed downtown development, to move forward. Immediately after the meeting Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the significance of the new development agreement.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont
Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
WCAX
Putting your fruit trees to bed for winter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The days are turning colder and winter will soon be here. That’s why experts say now is the time to protect fragile fruit trees from the ravages of frost and other damage that can lead to disease. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM...
Addison Independent
Sherry L. Brown, 55, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Sherry L. Brown, 55, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Middlebury, the daughter of Bernard E. Brown Sr. and Jo-Ann (Emilo) Brown. Sherry was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School class of 1984 and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge project ends boat passage
VTrans file photo of temporary drawbridge. Vermont Agency of Transportation US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are...
